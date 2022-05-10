Hopkins ahead in county attorney race

There were two candidates in the primary elections race for Dodge County Attorney – Pamela Hopkins and Anthony Hernandez.

As of press time on the night of May 10, the unofficial results from election officials had Hopkins ahead with 1,645 of the votes to Hernandez’ 593. The contest total is 2,666 votes.

A longtime Fremont attorney, Hopkins is originally from Omaha. She attended Benson for her GED and attended Metropolitan Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a Regents Scholar. She graduated magna cum laude from UNO in 1995 with a political science degree. Hopkins later received her juris doctorate at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1997.

Hopkins said she has a love of community service. She has been part of CASAs (Court Appointed Special Advocates), was previously on the board of directors for Uniquely Yours Stability Support, a representative for the Nebraska Court Improvement Project, and has received numerous awards from the Nebraska Supreme Court for her participation in improving the legal system.

Recently, Hopkins was involved in the decision to roll back tax-increasing provisions made by Fremont’s Business Improvement District.

Hopkins said she’s running for the position of county attorney, because she wants a return to basics.

“At this point, I just want stability and consistency with the office,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, there has been a lot of turmoil and turnover in that office over the last several years. I think it’s important to bring back some stability with someone who has been a part of the Fremont community for a long time.”

Hopkins said her main goals as county attorney would be to increase efficiency, address concerns with law enforcement and increase the level of respect for the office.

“We want to make sure that the county attorney’s office is doing everything that it can do to make sure the community is safe,” Hopkins said.

Anthony Hernandez, originally from Omaha, is serving as a Deputy County Attorney in the Dodge County Attorney’s Office. Having a passion to serve, Hernandez was in the Marine Corps and has also served as a Deputy County Attorney in Douglas County, which brought him to running for Dodge County Attorney’s office.

The top two issues Hernandez said he sees in the county are, the reputation and integrity of the office. He said, if elected, he will bring to the position the ideals for these qualities that he holds himself accountable for.

On items that the county could do better, Hernandez said, he believes the communication and coordination could be improved between the County Attorney’s Office and law enforcement. If he were to come into this position, Hernandez sees himself as a “fresh slate” for Dodge County, as he’s relatively new to the area. He added, his relationships with law enforcement are being created and are not tainted by prior interactions or past animus.

