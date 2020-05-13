Ward 1: Gibson takes definite lead in the race

Like Gibson, Von Behren shared his appreciation for the voters.

Early voting showed Von Behren 38 votes ahead of Ray.

“I’m grateful for the vote of confidence from the people of Ward 1 and think the closeness of the race shows the fact that Steve Ray is a very high-quality candidate and I respect him greatly,” Von Behren said.

Von Behren, who’s lived in Fremont for 38 years, said he practiced as a veterinarian for general practice and private business.

In a Fremont Tribune article in April, Von Behren said he believes his past experience working in corporations could lend itself to solving the issue of long council meetings.

He also addressed the coronavirus pandemic. Rising taxes, along with the projected deficit the city will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will force the city to step back and seriously re-evaluate its projects, Von Behren said.

“Now that our livelihood is threatened, our projects are threatened,” he said. “The city should show more restraint and every project should be re-evaluated. We’ve never seen this before and we need to look at how we address this.”