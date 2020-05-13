Ward 1: Gibson, Von Behren advance to general election

Vern Gibson and Paul Von Behren will advance to the general election in the Ward 1 Fremont City Council race.
Gibson received 1,123 votes in unofficial results released Wednesday. Von Behren received 407 votes and fellow candidate Steven Ray had 367 votes.
Early results — just before polls closed — listed Gibson as the top vote-getter with 895 votes.
After taking a definite lead on Tuesday night, Gibson expressed warm gratitude for the voters of Ward 1.
“I want to thank everybody who voted for me and I’m looking forward to November,” Gibson said. “I’m still going with my background of transparency, open communication and economic development. That’s my three wishes for my ward, but also for the city of Fremont. It’s a great town. I’m glad I got the support that I got. I’m very happy and honored.”
Gibson, who’s lived in Fremont for four decades, has done volunteer work during that time. He ran for mayor six years ago.
Citing Ward 1 as one of the fastest-growing in Fremont, Gibson said as areas are annexed into the city and more business comes in, providing affordable housing will continue to be a priority.
Gibson added that projects to renovate and expand the city’s fire and police department must continue to move forward.
Like Gibson, Von Behren shared his appreciation for the voters.
Early voting showed Von Behren 38 votes ahead of Ray.
“I’m grateful for the vote of confidence from the people of Ward 1 and think the closeness of the race shows the fact that Steve Ray is a very high-quality candidate and I respect him greatly,” Von Behren said Tuesday night.
Von Behren has lived in Fremont for 38 years, practicing as a veterinarian for general practice and private business.
In a Fremont Tribune article in April, Von Behren said he believes his past experience working in corporations could lend itself to solving the issue of long council meetings.
Rising taxes, along with the projected deficit the city will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will force the city to step back and seriously re-evaluate its projects, Von Behren said.
“Now that our livelihood is threatened, our projects are threatened,” he said. “The city should show more restraint and every project should be re-evaluated. We’ve never seen this before and we need to look at how we address this.”
Ray, who retired in December 2018, said he believes re-introducing study sessions could help shorten council meetings which he said have become overly long.
In the April article, he cited infighting within the council as reasoning behind his decision to run.
“I worked at Valmont at times where people had problems and we worked it out. There’s a lot of people that have been accused of having an agenda of their own. I have no ties to any organization or business, nobody could perceive me as someone like that,” Ray said.
With city officials estimating that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts of almost $1 million, Ray believes the deficit will force the council to prioritize spending in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tribune writer Noah Johnson contributed to this story.
