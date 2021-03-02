Elmwood-Murdock students capture business awards

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock business students penned positive chapters in their 2020-21 storybooks with numerous honors at statewide contests.
Members of the E-M Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter took part in three business contests this winter. Students participated in contests sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chadron State College and Peru State College.
Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Laura Rikli said she was pleased with the amount of honors the Knights earned. The coronavirus pandemic prevented students from traveling to college campuses for the events this year. They were able to participate through their computers instead with the virtual programs.
“Social distancing restrictions placed a halt on in-person business competitions for FBLA members this year,” Rikli said. “While typically held in person, several colleges throughout the state were forced to structure their contests to be held in a virtual setting this year.
“The Elmwood-Murdock FBLA chapter had four students who were recognized at three business competitions for receiving top-five honors. Congratulations to the following students on their achievements.”
The Knights took home three honors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Invitational in December. Sela Rikli captured a pair of medals with her business knowledge. She earned third place in the Business Calculations category and fourth place in the Business Communications contest. Noah Arent posted a fifth-place award in the Job Interview category.
Sela Rikli took part in the Chadron State College Best of the West Business Invitational. Nearly 200 Nebraska teenagers from 25 high schools took part in the virtual event Jan. 26-28. Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education co-hosted the contest.
Rikli earned a pair of honors in the Chadron State business meet. She generated a silver medal in the Business Calculations contest and a fourth-place award in the Business Communications event.
Gus Pope, Sela Rikli and Levi Offner participated in the Peru State College Business Competition on Feb. 10. They squared off with students from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
Pope claimed a championship in the Job Interview category with his work at the Peru State event. Offner produced a third-place medal in the Entrepreneurship category and a fourth-place medal in the Advanced Accounting contest. Rikli secured a fourth-place medal in the Business Math competition.