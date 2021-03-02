Elmwood-Murdock students capture business awards

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock business students penned positive chapters in their 2020-21 storybooks with numerous honors at statewide contests.

Members of the E-M Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter took part in three business contests this winter. Students participated in contests sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chadron State College and Peru State College.

Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Laura Rikli said she was pleased with the amount of honors the Knights earned. The coronavirus pandemic prevented students from traveling to college campuses for the events this year. They were able to participate through their computers instead with the virtual programs.

“Social distancing restrictions placed a halt on in-person business competitions for FBLA members this year,” Rikli said. “While typically held in person, several colleges throughout the state were forced to structure their contests to be held in a virtual setting this year.

“The Elmwood-Murdock FBLA chapter had four students who were recognized at three business competitions for receiving top-five honors. Congratulations to the following students on their achievements.”