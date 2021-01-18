Emma Shepard notches career-high in Lady Warriors loss

After a strong start, the Lady Warrior were overtaken by Briar Cliff Saturday, resulting in a 75-53 loss.

The Warriors came out aggressively and scored the first five points of the game behind the play of Emma Shepard who had 8 of the team’s 17 first-quarter points.

Midland held a 17-13 lead after 10 minutes of action.

In the second quarter, the Chargers were able to force the Warriors into turnovers that enabled them to go on an 8-0 run to start the quarter.

BCU outscored Midland in the quarter 27-11 and headed into halftime with a 40-28 lead.

During the third quarter, every shot the Warriors made was matched by BCU. The Chargers continued to build upon their lead, growing it to as many as 19 in the frame. Midland closed out the quarter with a steal by Katy Gathje followed by Lexi Kraft hitting a three.

The Chargers held a 56-40 lead heading into the final quarter inside the Newman Flanigan Center.

With back-to-back shots made by Gathje, Midland was able to cut the deficit to 15 with 7:26 left. Briar Cliff would go on an 8-1 run though to put the game out of reach, cruising to an 18-point win.