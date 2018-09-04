Enrollment across the University of Nebraska system dipped 1 percent from its all-time high last year, but still ranks as the fourth-highest student census in the university’s 150-year history, NU reported Tuesday.
A total of 51,883 undergraduate, graduate and professional students are enrolled across the four NU campuses and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
That’s down from 52,433 students counted on the sixth day of classes at the beginning of the fall 2017 semester.
“In a perfect world, enrollment would go up every year,” NU President Hank Bounds said in a news release. “But after five straight years of growth, including back-to-back record highs, some ebb and flow is inevitable.”
Just how the enrollment loss will affect NU’s finances is being studied, Bounds said in an interview Tuesday morning.
“Everything that happens to us impacts our budget,” Bounds said. “We are working to determine now how big of an impact this will be.”
NU funds its general operations, including instructor salaries and benefits, utilities and some other costs, through a combination of state appropriations and tuition revenue.
Expecting a tight fiscal situation for 2018-19, the NU Board of Regents in June authorized Bounds to implement a midyear tuition increase if state leaders withheld a portion of NU’s state aid for the third straight year.
Any increase would be on top of the 3.2 percent tuition hike regents previously approved, which adds roughly $211 to Nebraska students’ tuition bills and $664 in obligations for nonresident students.
Bounds said if the enrollment loss is because of fewer nonresident students attending NU, it would have a greater impact on the university’s budget.
Despite the overall dip, Bounds said there are some bright spots in NU’s annual enrollment report.
The number of first-time freshmen across the university system held steady this year at 7,911 students, driven by increases at the University of Nebraska at Omaha — which reported its largest freshman class for the fourth straight year — and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which saw a 4.4 percent freshman class growth over last year.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln saw 89 fewer first-time freshman students than last year, however. Some 4,816 students arrived at UNL for the first time this fall, which wasn’t enough to replace the 5,515 students who made up UNL’s largest graduating class in history.
UNL reported a total enrollment of 25,820, down from its peak of 26,079 students last fall, but still marking its third-highest enrollment ever.
Chancellor Ronnie Green had predicted enrollment to climb to as high as 26,500 students, and UNL was on track to reach that number, spokeswoman Leslie Reed said, but several students who had applied and submitted deposits to the university did not show up on campus.
“We’re still analyzing what happened there,” Reed said.
About 2.8 percent fewer international students are attending UNL this fall, too, which made up about one-third of the total number of students lost, Reed said.
But UNL also reported its largest number of nonresident students — 8,562 students, or about one-third of the total number of students enrolled — as well as its most diverse student body in history, with students of color representing 15.6 percent of the total enrollment.
UNK attributed the growth in first-time freshmen to a 225 percent increase in new students from Colorado a year after the school announced students from the Centennial State, as well as students from Kansas, could pay the same tuition rate as their Nebraska peers.
More students continue to seek an education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which saw 1.6 percent growth over last year to 3,970 students — its 18th straight year of growth.
Growth at UNMC was focused in its nursing practice, allied health and graduate studies programs, according to Dele Davies, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean for graduate studies.
UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold said the ever-increasing enrollment bodes well for Nebraska’s long-term health care workforce needs.
“Many of our graduates stay in Nebraska, or return after their residencies, and provide critical health care access and services,” Gold said.
Finally, full-time student enrollment at NCTA, which is headquartered in Curtis, hit a 23-year high, Dean Ron Rosati said, at 275 students.
“We haven’t had this many full-time students here at NCTA since 1995,” Rosati said of the 7.8 percent growth over last year.