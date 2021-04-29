2021 Nebraska Passport program begins May 1

The 2021 Nebraska Passport program officially begins on Saturday, May 1. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

More than 28,000 Passport booklets have been requested as of April 27. Last year, a record-breaking 1,185 participants finished all 70 stops.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 Passport will run from May 1 through September 30 and features 70 attractions organized into 10 categories, including: Visual Treats, Parking Spots, Aroma Therapy, Now Hear This, Growth Opportunities, Grub & Cuisine, Shoptimum Values, Childish Things, Branching Out and Time Travel. Two of the categories in this year’s program are dedicated to celebrating important Nebraska anniversaries: the 100th anniversary of Nebraska State Parks and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. A full list of this year’s stops can be found at nebraskapassport.com.

Passports will be available at all 70 participating stops starting May 1 or can be ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Program updates will be sent out regularly through the app.