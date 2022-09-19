5th Annual Beer Fest set for Thursday in downtown Fremont

The 5th Annual Fremont Chamber Beer Fest will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the upper level of the downtown Fremont parking garage. It is being presented by Cox Business.
The cost of $20 includes a beer glass (available to the first 300 attendees), koozie, unlimited samples, networking opportunities, and a free brat provided by First National Bank of Omaha.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
