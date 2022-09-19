 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

5th Annual Beer Fest set for Thursday in downtown Fremont

  • 0
Beer Fest 2020

Participants grab a sample from Christensen Lumber Company at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce's Beer Fest in 2020.

 Courtesy

The 5th Annual Fremont Chamber Beer Fest will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the upper level of the downtown Fremont parking garage. It is being presented by Cox Business.

The cost of $20 includes a beer glass (available to the first 300 attendees), koozie, unlimited samples, networking opportunities, and a free brat provided by First National Bank of Omaha.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These smells are the worst in the world according to science

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News