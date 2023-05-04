Local fans of the music group Chicago will want to attend the upcoming Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert.

The final show of the 2022-23 FMES season will feature Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

“Beginnings is a tightly woven structure of musical talent that brings to life the original and glorious music of Chicago,” publicity material states. “They are the ultimate Chicago tribute band. Guitar riffs, hopped-up vocal melodies, and the famous brass section all make for American music that stands the test of time.”

Beginnings is a band of musicians who grew up listening to Chicago and developed a love for bringing that music to life for themselves and Chicago fans. The band is said to transport audiences through more than five decades of Chicago’s extensive catalog of gold and platinum recordings.

Sunday’s show is family-friendly entertainment for music lovers of all ages.

Audience members will hear a catalog of hits such as “You’re the Inspiration, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” and more.

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members receive free admission to the concert. Tickets for non-members are $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Additional events taking place in the area this weekend include:

Blair Cruise Night

The 2023 Blair Cruise Night is set for Saturday night in downtown Blair.

Blair Cruise Night has become one of the largest cruise nights in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.

The cruise night starts with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. at Angel Share parking lots, which is the former Dana College campus. The cruise will roll out at 6 p.m. sharp.

The Blair Volunteer Fire Department will again be pacing the cruise night. The department will be joined by two retired firetrucks, a 1962 American Lafrance originally from Papillion and a 1973 Ward Lafrance from La Vista.

The Blair Fire Department also will display a large American flag over Washington Street (weather permitting).

All vehicles are welcome to participate in the cruise night – from show cars to projects, new or old.

Spectators are encouraged to fill the sidewalks and watch the hundreds of vehicles roll by throughout the cruise, which goes until 8 p.m. There is no admission to participate in or attend the cruise night.

Several food vendors are scheduled to be set up in business parking lots along the cruise route.

Swap & Shop

A Swap and Shop and Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley.

All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more.

Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m.

The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car.

Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

Plant sales

Two plant sales will be taking place in Fremont.

The annual May Museum Perennial Plant Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont.

The sale features a large selection of unusual plants, some from the museum’s own garden. The rain date is Sunday, May 7.

The Archbishop Bergan Town Plant Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot west of Tommy’s Express Car Wash on East 23rd Street in Fremont.

The plants are from Janet’s Jungle. A portion of the plant sale’s proceeds go back to the school.

Live music

The Fremont Eagles Club at 649 N. Main St. in Fremont will be hosting two bands this weekend.

Bakersfield will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the club’s main floor.

The cover charge is $3.

The SilverMoon Band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Fremont Eagles Club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $8.