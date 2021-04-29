A plethora of events are on tap in the area this weekend

The first weekend in May is jam packed with activities.
From a coin show and a living history presentation to a vintage festival and an art open house, this weekend has something for everyone.
Here’s a rundown of events to help you plan your weekend:
Coin show
The Fremont Coin Club’s 62nd Annual Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Christensen Field Main Arena. There will be approximately 20 coin dealers attending the show from Nebraska and surrounding states.
Items that will be available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and other collectable items. The coin show offers the community an opportunity not only to purchase coins, but also to sell their own coins to dealers attending the show.
“If you have an old coin that you always wondered what it was worth, just stop by any of the dealer tables at the show for a free appraisal,” said Bob Missel, show chairman.
Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.
Junkstock
Junkstock: Spring Edition will mark 10 years of Junkstock. To celebrate, the vintage festival organizers are planning a show two weekends in a row.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., in Waterloo.
The curated vintage, junk and artisan festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, live music and food trucks.
Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Empress open house
The public is invited to the Empress Open House & Sneak Peak from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 419 N. Main St. in Fremont.
Attendees can learn more about plans for the historical building and the fundraising endeavors. Free hot dogs, popcorn and gift bags with special treats will be available for the first 250 people who stop by.
Guests from the Star Wars universe, Imperial Storm Troopers and heroes from the Rebel Alliance also will be on hand.
Living history weekend
Fort Atkinson State Historical Park at Fort Calhoun will host its first Living History Weekend of the season on Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors are invited to watch volunteers interpret 1820’s military and civilian life from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
A valid park sticker is required. A one-day state park entrance fee is $6.
Spring open house
Hot Shops Art Center at 1301 Nicholas St. in Omaha will be hosting its spring open house from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The open house features art demonstrations with artists opening their studios to the public. The artwork created ranges from drawings, paintings, prints, photography and digital imagery to sculptures, installations, pottery, glass art, weaving, custom furniture and clay, iron, brass and aluminum cast architectural pieces.
Timed tickets and masks are required for entry. Free tickets can be reserved at www.hotshopsartcenter.org/openhouse/. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
All attendees will enter through the main entrance on 13th Street and exit out of the south side of the building.
Free museum day
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be opening its doors on May Day for a free day at the museum. Admission is free this Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some of the activities and programs on Saturday will include: New engineering exhibit “Build IT!” with 28 interactive stations; open aircraft tours for C-47 “Skytrain” and C-119 “Flying Boxcar”; special showings of the “History of Strategic Air Command” in the theater; an opportunity to visit with area businesses and organizations at the Engineering & Technology Job Fair; learn about summer camps, tours, events, memberships, rentals and more at the museum.
“We are excited to offer this free day and give guests the opportunity to see everything the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has to offer,” Marketing Director John Lefler Jr said. “Our collection is growing and expanding, our education team is offering more exciting STEM programs and we are actively planning many events for the remainder of 2021. Folks will see the museum is so much more than a ‘one and done’ destination.”
Renaissance festival
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will kick off its first of two weekends of entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., in Bellevue.
The theme this weekend is Dragons and Myth.
The festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting; six unique performance stages with local, regional and national talent; over 100 costumed characters; and many one-of-a-kind artisans.
Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.
Bonsai exhibition
The Nebraska Bonsai Society will be presenting its spring exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
The exhibition will be housed in the lobby of the visitor and education center, where visitors can feel the zen behind this ancient living art. Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale.
Admission to the exhibition is included with paid garden admission of $10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children 3 to 12 and free for garden members and children under 3. Timed tickets are required and may be reserved at www.lauritzengardens.org/tickets.