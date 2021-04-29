A plethora of events are on tap in the area this weekend

“We are excited to offer this free day and give guests the opportunity to see everything the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has to offer,” Marketing Director John Lefler Jr said. “Our collection is growing and expanding, our education team is offering more exciting STEM programs and we are actively planning many events for the remainder of 2021. Folks will see the museum is so much more than a ‘one and done’ destination.”

Renaissance festival

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will kick off its first of two weekends of entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., in Bellevue.

The theme this weekend is Dragons and Myth.

The festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting; six unique performance stages with local, regional and national talent; over 100 costumed characters; and many one-of-a-kind artisans.

Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.

Bonsai exhibition

The Nebraska Bonsai Society will be presenting its spring exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.