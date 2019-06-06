Omaha is preparing for an invasion.
A creature with 60 razor-sharp teeth and bone-crushing jaws that lived 68 million years will soon will be making Omaha its home for the summer.
If you guessed a Tyrannosaurus rex – or T. rex – you’re correct. And he’s not coming alone – he’s bringing his whole family.
“Tyrannosuars: Meet the Family” is the world’s first exhibition showcasing the newly revised Tyrannosaur family tree. It shows how this group became the world’s top predators with their massive skulls, powerful jaws and bone-crunching teeth.”
The exhibition will open on Saturday and remain on display through Sept. 1 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., in Omaha.
While the most famous member of this family was the mighty T. rex, Tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes. Tyrannosaur research is one of the hottest areas in paleontology – several species have been described in just the past decade – and new discoveries are regularly rewriting the family tree.
Highlights of the exhibit include:
- “Scotty,” the largest and oldest T. rex ever discovered. This cast is one of only four in existence.
- Over 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens, including five complete tyrannosaurs cast skeletons.
- An immersive multimedia experience featuring large-scale projects of dinosaurs running through the streets of Omaha.
- A chance to meet Guanlong wucaii, the newly discovered feathery relative of the T. rex.
- Touch-screen interactives and hands-on games include testing your arm strength to that of a mighty T. rex.
- Large scale, multi-touch and multiplayer T. rex family tree gaming table.
- Interactive augmented reality experience where visitors can play with life-sized dinosaurs in the gallery.
The exhibition was created by the Australian Museum and toured internationally by Flying Fish Exhibits.
At 2 p.m. every day during the run of “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” visitors are invited to join museum staff to learn everything they need to know about dinosaurs. Each day of the week will have a different topic, complete with trivia and prizes
Registration is not required. Guests will join a staff member in the exhibition gallery for this daily program.
Fossil Fridays will be held every Friday from June 14 through Aug. 9. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these Fridays, there will be crafts, giveaways and a raffle (while supplies last). A guided exhibition tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a dino-themed game led by museum staff will be played at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Each Friday will have new activities and you can collect all nine dinosaur cutouts throughout the summer. Registration is not required.
At 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday from June 12 through July 31, there will be Storytime with Scotty the T. rex. Each week will feature a different dinosaur-themed book and craft led by one of the museum’s education facilitators.
The Durham Museum is open 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.