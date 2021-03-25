A variety of Easter-themed events for kids are returning to the area this year

With Easter less than two weeks away, events to celebrate the spring holiday are about ready to begin.
After most Easter events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several events for kids are planned for this year. They include drive-thru giveaways, egg hunts and an egg adventure.
Following is a roundup of area events.
Knights of Columbus
The Fremont Knights of Columbus Council 1497 will host a drive-thru Easter egg giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., in Fremont.
The annual hunt format has changed this year due to the pandemic, so no one will be allowed out of their vehicle.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet everyone at the event, which will take place rain or shine.
Everyone attending is asked to enter off 16th Street and proceed southeast in front of the school building, and exit onto Johnson Road after receiving their treats.
Mead egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Mead Park, First and Elm streets, in Mead.
All kids ages 0-12 are welcome to participate. The event will feature lots of prizes and candy.
Partial funding for the egg hunt is being provided by the Saunders County Lodging Tax.
North Bend egg hunt
The North Bend Volunteer Fire Department will present an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at North Bend City Park.
The age groups are 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Age groups will be directed to specific areas of the park the day of the hunt.
The free event also include prizes. Participants are asked to bring their own basket.
The North Bend Chamber and Platte Valley Bank have donated prizes and candy for the egg hunt.
Ruff House
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center at 2310 E. 23rd St. in Fremont will be hosting a variety of Easter events for kids on Saturday, March 27. Reservations are required for all of the events by visiting www.ruffhousefec.com/reservations.
An Adventure Time Easter Party for kids ages 6 and under will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 per child, which includes up to two hours of play time, an Easter craft and coloring contest. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed.
There is no cost, however, to only attend the all-ages Easter egg hunt. Each hunt will be limited to 25 participants, and more events will be added as they fill up.
Families are asked to arrive a few minutes early to ensure they do not miss the egg hunt that will start at 1:30 p.m.
Ruff House also will be hosting a Kids Night Out Easter Party for children 4 and older. The kids night out is a lock-in event, and children cannot leave the building without their adult. Children can be dropped off at 5:30 p.m. and picked up no later than 9 p.m.
In addition to an Easter egg glow hunt, the party will include everything Ruff House offers (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served during the event.
The cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.
Easter Family Fun Day
Camp Fontanelle’s Easter Family Fun Day is returning this year on Sunday, March 28.
The event, beginning at 2 p.m., will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m.
The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times.
Other activities being offered include the jumping pillow, pedal karts, barrel train rides, and the animals and activities at the petting barn. These are all free to the guests.
Zipline rides will be offered for half price at $5 for a ride down and back. The day’s activities are finished at 3:30 p.m.
Due to the current health situation, tree climbing and egg dyeing will not be offered this year. The plan is to offer these two other activities in 2022.
Fremont Mall
The Fremont Mall will be hosting a Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza at 9 a.m. Friday, April 2, in front of the main entrance.
About 250 free Easter goody bags will be given to children. The bags also will have a little surprise for the parents.
There will be an opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny.
Vehicles are asked to enter the parking lot using North Bell Street, then make their way west to the mall’s front entrance, and exit back onto 23rd Street.
St. Matthew Lutheran ChurchSt. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will host a drive-thru Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, April 3.
Vehicles will enter the church parking lot using the north entrance on Pine Street, and form two lines. To avoid traffic backing up to the highway, and to keep the exit clear, vehicles are asked to use South Third Street (one block west of the church), then turn onto Pine Street and proceed to the church.
Once at the front of the line, egg hunt staff will ask for the ages of your children and give you age-appropriate, treat-filled bags and prizes. A few random treat bags will contain Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for special prizes.
The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at cars. The free event will take place rain or shine.
Arlington Egg Adventure
The inaugural Arlington Egg Adventure is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Arlington Village Park.
The egg hunt start times are 11:20 a.m. for ages 0-4 (with adult) and 11:45 a.m. for ages 5-8. A scavenger hunt, sponsored by Individualz Ideaz, will begin at 12:15 p.m. for ages 9-12.
Participants are asked to bring their own basket and check in at the picnic shelter.
After the egg hunts, everyone is invited to visit local businesses and organizations along the Arlington Adventure Map for “challenge” stations.
Dogs are welcome to sniff out treats at 12:15 p.m. during a BEG hunt by the Arlington Dog Park. A dog costume contest will be sponsored by the fire department.
The BARn Establishment Inc. will be offering a free hotdog meal. The Sugar Shack will be giving out free cupcakes for little EGGsplorers. Arlington Community Church will be providing an Easter photo backdrop while the Arlington Senior Center will be handing out free popcorn.
Live bunnies also will be hopping around for pictures and festive snuggles.
Izaak Walton
The Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
There will be a variety of egg hunts for age groups from infant to age 13.
Scribner-Snyder PTA
The Scribner-Snyder PTA will be having its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.
Kids up to age 12 are invited to bring their baskets and hunt for eggs.
There will be prizes and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.