A variety of Easter-themed events for kids are returning to the area this year

Families are asked to arrive a few minutes early to ensure they do not miss the egg hunt that will start at 1:30 p.m.

Ruff House also will be hosting a Kids Night Out Easter Party for children 4 and older. The kids night out is a lock-in event, and children cannot leave the building without their adult. Children can be dropped off at 5:30 p.m. and picked up no later than 9 p.m.

In addition to an Easter egg glow hunt, the party will include everything Ruff House offers (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served during the event.

The cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.

Easter Family Fun Day

Camp Fontanelle’s Easter Family Fun Day is returning this year on Sunday, March 28.

The event, beginning at 2 p.m., will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m.

The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times.