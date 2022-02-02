Admission and membership rates increase at The Durham Museum

The Durham Museum will increase admission rates and membership prices starting March 1, 2022.

Adult and senior admission will both increase $2. Child admission rates will remain the same. The museum is also adding a new admission price type for military members and veterans. The last admission increase for the museum was in 2016.

New admission pricing (plus tax) is as follows: Adults, $13; senior, $10; military/veteran, $10; children (age 3-12), $7; members and children 2 and under, free.

Beginning March 1, 2022, The Durham Museum also will be increasing its membership rates to align with the current operations of the museum more closely. The last time membership rates were increased was 2013. Two new membership levels are being implements for veterans and students. Current members will see the new price types implemented at their normal renewal time.

The new 2022 membership pricing is as follows: Family membership, $70; educator, senior and military/veteran family membership, $60; individual membership, $40; educator, senior and student membership, $35. These options can be added to any Individual or family membership level: Add-a-friend, $25; Smithsonian Fellow, $25.

Military, veteran, educator and student price types require a valid ID.

