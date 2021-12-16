 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Advance tickets required for Durham Museum's Noon Year's Eve celebration

  • 0
Durham museum Noon Year's Eve

Children participate in a previous balloon drop at the Durham Museum in Omaha. This year, the museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. Advance tickets are required.

 Courtesy photo

The Durham Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, but at a limited capacity, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.

Museum members will be allowed to reserve tickets in advance of the general public. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 to museum members and if available, to the general public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. To reserve or purchase tickets, visit www.DurhamMuseum.org or call 402-444-5071.

Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own party hat and crafts, participate in a museum-wide scavenger, and make a memory in the 2021 photo booth.

The party will end with the bubble-wrap stomp and thousands of balloons dropping from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling, as well as a dance party.

Masks will be required for everyone at this event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem nearly quit 'Being the Ricardos' a month before filming began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News