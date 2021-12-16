Advance tickets required for Durham Museum's Noon Year's Eve celebration

The Durham Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, but at a limited capacity, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.

Museum members will be allowed to reserve tickets in advance of the general public. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 to museum members and if available, to the general public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. To reserve or purchase tickets, visit www.DurhamMuseum.org or call 402-444-5071.

Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own party hat and crafts, participate in a museum-wide scavenger, and make a memory in the 2021 photo booth.

The party will end with the bubble-wrap stomp and thousands of balloons dropping from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling, as well as a dance party.

Masks will be required for everyone at this event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.