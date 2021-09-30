Area pumpkin patches offer a variety of entertainment options

With more fall-like temperatures finally settling into the area, it means more enjoyable weather for visiting local pumpkin patches.

There are several options when it comes to pumpkin patches in the area. And they don’t just offer pumpkins for sale.

Activities such as ziplines, jumping pillows, a tornado simulator and corn mazes also are part of these family-favorite entertainment spots.

Here’s a look at six area pumpkin patches:

Pumpkin Hollow

This privately owned pumpkin patch is located at 2289 County Road N Blvd., just north of Nickerson.

Pumpkin Hollow’s hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The pumpkin patch is free to attend and offers pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn for sale. A variety of props such as skeletons and tombstones greet visitors and can be used as fun backdrops for photos.

Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch

Located at 1098 County Road N, about 2 miles north of Oakland, Harvest Moon started out as a pumpkin stand by the highway in 2007. Since that time, Harvest Moon has continued to grow.