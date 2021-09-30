Area pumpkin patches offer a variety of entertainment options

With more fall-like temperatures finally settling into the area, it means more enjoyable weather for visiting local pumpkin patches.
There are several options when it comes to pumpkin patches in the area. And they don’t just offer pumpkins for sale.
Activities such as ziplines, jumping pillows, a tornado simulator and corn mazes also are part of these family-favorite entertainment spots.
Here’s a look at six area pumpkin patches:
Pumpkin Hollow
This privately owned pumpkin patch is located at 2289 County Road N Blvd., just north of Nickerson.
Pumpkin Hollow’s hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The pumpkin patch is free to attend and offers pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn for sale. A variety of props such as skeletons and tombstones greet visitors and can be used as fun backdrops for photos.
Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch
Located at 1098 County Road N, about 2 miles north of Oakland, Harvest Moon started out as a pumpkin stand by the highway in 2007. Since that time, Harvest Moon has continued to grow.
Besides a pumpkin patch, activities and attractions at Harvest Moon include: ziplines, a corn pit, rail rollers, scarecrow forest, three race tracks, outdoor games, two jumping pillows, fire pits, sports barn, barn slides and a corn maze.
The pumpkin patch is home to a new food shed and vintage carousel this year.
Harvest Moon is open for the season through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $8.75. Seniors 65 and over are admitted for $7 while veterans with an ID receive admission for $6. Kids 2 and under are admitted free. Season passes are $18 each. The price of admission includes all activities on the farm. Fire pits are $30 for four hours, including wood.
Camp Fontanelle
Camp Fontanelle’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is located at 9677 County Road 3, near Fontanelle.
There are activities for all ages, which include a nine-acre corn maze, pick-your-pumpkin, zipline, petting barn, two-story fort, pedal cars, roller racers, roller slide, human foosball, laser tag, hayrack rides and more.
The theme of this year’s corn maze is “Kingdom Quest.”
The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open weekends through Oct. 31: Saturdays 1-7 p.m. and Sundays 1-6 p.m.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, $8 for ages 3-11, and free for ages 2 and under. Zipline rides are $10. Private campfires are $50 for four hours.
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
The family-run business known as Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 13th season this year. It is located at 3935 State Highway 133, near Blair.
Besides offering a large selection of pumpkins, Skinny Bones’ attractions also include a jumping pillow, corn pool, corn maze and PeeWee corn maze, vintage market, food barn, Frankenslides, Jack O’Shooters, rolling racers, petting zoo, pedal karts, hayrack rides, bonfires, face painting, eerie trail, mad cow ride, a slanted house of mystery, the nation’s tallest indoor tornado simulator and more.
New attractions this year include a giant sand playground with tractors to play in and more slides, and a basketball shooting game. An electric lift has been added to the pumpkin patch’s hayrack for those needing wheelchair accessibility.
Skinny Bones is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $11.95 plus tax Monday through Thursday, and $18.95 plus tax Friday through Sunday. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch
It’s become an annual fall tradition for many families to visit Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, which is celebrating its 37th year of operation this season.
Vala’s, located at 12102 S. 180th St. near Gretna, spans 400 acres and includes 55 acres of pumpkins, 30 acres of apples, 25 food locations, four live shows and more than 50 attractions.
Some of those attractions include hayrack rides, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail and graveyard, jack-o-lantern tree, big slide ride, barnyard sports, giant games, petting corral and camel corral, graveyard golf, peddle trikes, duck derby and the great pumpkin jump.
General admission tickets for Monday through Thursday are $15.95 per person (plus tax). On Friday through Sunday, the cost is $29.95 per person (save $3 per person by buying online). Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
The 2021 fall festival season runs through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch
Located at 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion, Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch has been operating for more than 30 years as a pick-your-own berry and pumpkin ranch.
Guests to the farm also can see a variety of farm antiques, livestock and crops. Hayrides are offered through 20 acres of woods along the old Papio Creek bed. Unique tree houses also can be visited along with a version of a small western frontier town and playgrounds, including a three-story, 120-foot-long pirate ship.
Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, sugar snap peas and asparagus also are pick-your-own.
The pumpkin patch is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 per person on weekdays and $10 per person on weekends. Kids 2 and under are admitted free.
Hours for the nighttime Ranch of Terror and Haunted Hayrack Ride are 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission of $13 per person includes one attraction, or $22 includes both attractions.