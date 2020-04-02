Area zoos turn to daily online programs to connect with families

On National Panda Day, viewers had the opportunity to meet Sabal the red panda who resides in the zoo’s Asian Highlands.

During another program, Stephanie McIntosh, a senior keeper of birds in the Scott Aquarium was live from the penguin exhibit. She introduced everyone to eight of the zoo’s new Rockhopper and Gentoo chicks.

During the interactive question-and-answer portion of the program, McIntosh explained how the zookeepers come up with each of the penguin’s names.

“We try to have fun with the names and do it somewhat related to the bird’s personality or some trait that they have. It makes it fun for us,” McIntosh said.

And what is it like being in the penguin exhibit?

"I always say that when you’re in the penguin exhibit, it’s like working with 90 2-year-olds,” McIntosh joked. “Everybody has their own personality and everybody has their own spot where they like to be, and how they like to stand or sit, or things they like to do.”

The programs are followed by a fun activity to do at home. Most days, there are separate activities posted on the zoo’s website for two different age groups: pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and sixth through 12th grades.