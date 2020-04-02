Area zoos turn to daily online programs to connect with families

As the weather turns warmer, normally it would seem like the perfect time to visit one of the local zoos.
But right now, that’s not possible as the zoos are temporarily closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
That doesn’t mean you can’t still see the animals, though. Instead of making the trek around the zoo visiting each animal exhibit, the local zoos are bringing the animals to you – in the comfort of your own home.
After recently announcing they were temporarily closing, both Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lincoln Children’s Zoo quickly adapted and launched virtual visit programs.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s program is called Zoo at Home.
“We’re bringing the zoo to you,” promotional material from the zoo states “Our animal care staff is still working tirelessly to care for the more than 35,000 animals that call the zoo home. Check back each day for an interactive video and activity you can do with your family, so you can still enjoy the zoo from your living room.”
A new interactive video is posted at 2 p.m. each day on the zoo’s website – www.omahazoo.com/zoo-from-home – and its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/OmahaZoo/.
Each day there is a short keeper clip in addition to a virtual learning video with a zoo educator.
On National Panda Day, viewers had the opportunity to meet Sabal the red panda who resides in the zoo’s Asian Highlands.
During another program, Stephanie McIntosh, a senior keeper of birds in the Scott Aquarium was live from the penguin exhibit. She introduced everyone to eight of the zoo’s new Rockhopper and Gentoo chicks.
During the interactive question-and-answer portion of the program, McIntosh explained how the zookeepers come up with each of the penguin’s names.
“We try to have fun with the names and do it somewhat related to the bird’s personality or some trait that they have. It makes it fun for us,” McIntosh said.
And what is it like being in the penguin exhibit?
"I always say that when you’re in the penguin exhibit, it’s like working with 90 2-year-olds,” McIntosh joked. “Everybody has their own personality and everybody has their own spot where they like to be, and how they like to stand or sit, or things they like to do.”
The programs are followed by a fun activity to do at home. Most days, there are separate activities posted on the zoo’s website for two different age groups: pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and sixth through 12th grades.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo, which is home to over 400 animals, has launched Keeper Corner.
During this new Facebook video series, zookeepers talk about the animals they take care of while giving viewers the opportunity to connect with and learn about the animals even if they can’t come to the zoo.
Videos are posted at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the zoo’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo/ — and then are posted shortly after to the zoo’s website at www.lincolnzoo.org/animals/keeper-corner.html.
During a recent Keeper Corner video, zookeeper Nathan was in the zoo’s secret jungle with his friend Steve, an American alligator.
Nathan held Steve in his hands as the alligator is only about 2 ½ feet long and about 3 years old. While giving viewers an up-close view of the alligator, zookeeper explained that Steve’s size is normal for his age.
“Steve, and all wild alligators or any alligator, is going to grow about a foot a year. So he is right on track to be a full-grown, 10-to-12-foot American alligator,” Nathan said. “Ten to 12 feet is not the maximum length an alligator can get. Alligators can grow anywhere up to 15 feet, 6 inches, which is the world record for an alligator length.”
After viewing each day’s Keeper Corner, families can download an activity related to that day’s topic. Activities have included word searches, mazes and color by number pages.
As an added bonus, kids can earn a free ice cream zone for connecting with Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
To earn a free ice cream zone, kids print out the punch card on the zoo’s website, watch Keeper Corner, complete the daily activity and have a parent sign off on their card.
Once the zoo is able to reopen, kids can bring in their punch card for a free ice cream cone.
If you happen to miss a particular day’s program, or haven’t viewed any yet and want to catch up, past Zoo at Home and Keeper Corner programs can be found on the zoos’ websites and Facebook pages.
