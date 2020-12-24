A holiday car wash, zoo lights are among options for holiday family fun

Whether you’re planning on staying in this holiday weekend or are looking for something that gets you out of the house, there are several options to choose from.
Here’s a sample of area events:
“It’s a Wonderful Life”: Omaha’s Rose Theater has extended its virtual production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” through Jan. 3.
The 75-minute production is now available for online streaming via its Facebook page. Interested viewers can purchase access for $34.99.
“A Christmas Carol”: The Omaha Community Playhouse’s tradition of “A Christmas Carol” continues in a virtual format through Jan. 3.
The reimagined small-cast version with eight cast members can be purchased for viewing at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Christmas In My Heart”: Camille Metoyer Moten has returned to the stage to present the holiday concert, “Christmas In My Heart.”
Moten sings contemporary Christmas melodies and everything in between during this virtual concert, which is available through Jan 3. To purchase this streaming concert, visit www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Nutcracker”: American Midwest Ballet is bringing “The Nutcracker” home with an all-new home cinema edition.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
The free production is available for viewing on American Midwest Ballet’s Facebook and YouTube channels through Dec. 25.
“Home for the Holidays”: The holiday tradition, “Physicians Mutual Presents: Home for the Holidays with the Omaha Symphony,” can be viewed from home this year.
The program, which features a physically distanced orchestra, two singers and dancers filmed remotely, will air at 1 p.m. Dec. 25 on Omaha’s WOWT Channel 6.
“Joyful Noise”: “Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas” is traditionally performed at the Holland Performing Arts Center.
This year, it will be broadcast on TV at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 25 on KXVO and at 11 p.m. Dec. 26 on KMTV.
Holiday Drive-Thru Car Wash: Families are invited to experience a fun, socially distanced and safe holiday activity: a Holiday Drive-Thru Car Wash.
The holiday car wash, located at 11910 M St. in Omaha, is complete with holiday lights programmed to video and music, characters including Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” and The Grinch, costumed staff and volunteers, Santa and his sleigh on the car wash roof, a 24-foot Christmas tree with programmed lights, and lit tunnels.
Each drive-thru comes with the car wash’s highest level wash, the VIP, and a hand-dry.
The holiday car wash, which continues through Dec. 30, is open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $20.
Santa’s Rock N Lights: For the second year, Werner Park in Papillion is hosting Santa’s Rock N Lights Drive-Thru Light Show through Jan. 3.
The light show is nearly a full mile long. It features close to 1,000 programmable elements and over 100,000 animated lights dancing to Christmas music.
Online reservations are required by visiting www.santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights: The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is hosting Zoo Lights Powered by LES from 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 9. It is closed on Christmas Day.
The timed ticket entry event features lights throughout the zoo, a 40-foot-tall dancing tree, walk through light tunnels and more.
Masks must be worn at all times on the zoo grounds. All social distancing guidelines must be followed. No food or beverages will be served, and all indoor spaces will be closed.
VIP and general admission ticket options are offered. To check ticket availability and to reserve your tickets, visit www.lincolnzoo.org.