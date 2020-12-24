A holiday car wash, zoo lights are among options for holiday family fun

Whether you’re planning on staying in this holiday weekend or are looking for something that gets you out of the house, there are several options to choose from.

Here’s a sample of area events:

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: Omaha’s Rose Theater has extended its virtual production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” through Jan. 3.

The 75-minute production is now available for online streaming via its Facebook page. Interested viewers can purchase access for $34.99.

“A Christmas Carol”: The Omaha Community Playhouse’s tradition of “A Christmas Carol” continues in a virtual format through Jan. 3.

The reimagined small-cast version with eight cast members can be purchased for viewing at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Christmas In My Heart”: Camille Metoyer Moten has returned to the stage to present the holiday concert, “Christmas In My Heart.”

Moten sings contemporary Christmas melodies and everything in between during this virtual concert, which is available through Jan 3. To purchase this streaming concert, visit www.omahaplayhouse.com.