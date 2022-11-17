A long-standing holiday tradition begins Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse

A staple of the Omaha theater scene will be taking his final bow next month.

This year will be Jerry Longe’s final year as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s mainstage production of “A Christmas Carol.” Longe has played the role of Scrooge for 17 years.

“A Christmas Carol” will open Friday, Nov. 18, at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23.

Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Longe first moved to Omaha 1980 and toured with the Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” playing Marley, Ghost of Christmas Past and Jake.

Longe said his role in “A Christmas Carol” has been life changing.

“I’ve made lifelong friends through this production, and that has been a tremendous gift to me every single Christmas,” Longe said in a media release.

Over the 47 years that OCP has produced “A Christmas Carol,” only two people have played the role of Scrooge – Longe for 17 years and the late Dick Boyd for 30 years. When Boyd stepped away, former artistic director Carl Beck asked Longe to play Scrooge.

“I said sure I’d love to do it, and it’s turned out to be the best Christmas present anybody ever gave me,” Longe said.

Longe started the role in 2006 and said one of the best aspects of playing Scrooge is the ability to hone and refine the character year after year. While it’s a difficult decision to step away, Longe feels that the role demands more energy than he is able to give it anymore.

“A Christmas Carol isn’t about me. It’s about the show and what it means to the community. … I felt it was time to go out on a high note,” Longe said.

Longe will be honored at the final performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Dec. 23. The directors will cast a new Scrooge in 2023.

A holiday tradition for many families, “A Christmas Carol” is filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets. It serves as a reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.

Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box, Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

One-Act performances

Area high school actors have been putting in many hours rehearsing for their one-act play performances.

With districts coming up in a few weeks, many area schools are offering public performances of their one-act plays.

Those public performances include:

Cedar Bluffs High School – The Cedar Bluffs High School Drama Department invites the public to “Shakespeare Unbound” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the high school gym. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

Mead High School – A public performance of “The Mysterious Case of the Mysterious Case” by Paul Maloon will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at Mead High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

North Bend Central High School – The North Bend Central Drama Department will present “Miss Douglas” by D.R. Wright at two public performances. Performances on the NBC stage are set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, which will be available at the door, are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Fremont High School – The drama students at Fremont High School are performing “Dracula” for their competitive one-act this year. Everyone is invited to a free showing of “Dracula” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theater.

Holiday boutiques

Altrusa – The Altrusa Club of Fremont will be having its Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., in Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

First United Methodist Church – A holiday boutique will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., in Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Eagles Auxiliary – The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Lunch will be served.

Tannenbaum Festival – Scribner Public Library’s Tannenbaum Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner. Everyone is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season while getting a jump on their holiday shopping. The event will feature tree displays, unique handmade crafts, raffles, and pictures with Santa. Admission is a freewill donation. Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School – A craft fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, 108 N. Linden St., in Wahoo. The event will feature over 50 crafters and vendors selling crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Vendors will be located in both the gym and main floor cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.