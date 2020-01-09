The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln is kicking off the new year with an eclectic mix of shows.
January’s line-up begins with the Broadway musical, “Bandstand.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, and 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
“Bandstand” was written by Robert Taylor (book and lyrics) and Richard Oberacker (book, lyrics and music) and directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and “Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.
The new musical, which was seen on Broadway in 2017, is full of infectious big-band music and high-octane, heart-pounding dancing.
The musical was nominated for three Tony Awards, winning for Best Choreography.
“Bandstand” is set in 1945 as six soldiers return from World War II to a changed nation. When NBC announces a competition to find the country’s next great musical superstars to hit the bandstand, Donny recruits fellow veteran musicians and the Gold Star widow of his buddy to form the Donny Nova Band and heal through their music.
It’s a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
Tickets for “Bandstand” range from $14.50 to $79.
Martha Redbone will be presenting “Bone Hill: The Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Lied Center’s Kimball Hall.
Redbone is a renowned blues and soul singer. She explores her Appalachian family’s history in a performance that spans generations and genres.
The music ranges from traditional Cherokee chants and lullabies to bluegrass, blues, gospel, jazz, R&B and funk.
Tickets to Redbone’s concert range from $17.50 to $35.
A trio of quirky blue men also will be visiting the Lied Center.
The popular Blue Man Group will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29-31, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Feb. 2.
Blue Man Group debuted in New York in 1991 and has since expanded domestically – to Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando – as well as internationally with a residency in Berlin. Blue Man Group also frequently tours North America and the world.
Overall, more than 35 million people worldwide have experienced a Blue Man Group show.
The bald and blue trio’s tour features original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and colorful moments of creativity and comedy.
“(The show) promises wild surprises at every turn,” promotional materials said. “Since the Blue Men don’t speak, a Blue Man Group performance has universal appeal across the broadest range of ages and cultures. Each Blue Man Group performance is a joyful, high-energy, insanely inventive celebration of humanity and how we connect: through art, music, comedy and nonverbal communications.”
Tickets to Blue Man Group range from $17.50 to $69.
To purchase tickets to any of the Lied Center shows, visit www.liedcenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or stop by the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount with a valid NCard.