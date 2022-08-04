A number of events focused on kids are planned in the area this weekend

The number of days left of summer vacation are quickly dwindling for area youngsters.

Soon they’ll be heading back to school instead of being able to enjoy days at the pool or park.

But this weekend the area is filled with several fun events geared toward kids and their families.

As the Dodge County Fair continues through Sunday in Scribner, one day – Saturday- is all about kids. Saturday marks Kids Day at the fair, a day offering numerous special events just for kids.

The kidZone will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be sponsoring a bicycle obstacle course and bicycle helmet fittings from 10 a.m. to noon.

The UNL Mobile Beef Lab and demonstrations by a chain saw artist also will begin at 10 a.m. Storytime is set for 10:30 a.m.

Tractor kids will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The carnival rides will open at 1 p.m. and remain open until 11 p.m.

A kids firefighter combat challenge also will start at 1 p.m. Vacha Karate will be providing demonstrations at 1:30 p.m.

There will be face painting, a balloon artist and a watermelon feed at 2 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull will begin at 3 p.m. Participants should arrive early to check in.

Another kids’ favorite, the fair’s annual parade, will get underway at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here are some other kid-focused events planned in the area this weekend:

Root Beer Float Day

The Durham Museum in Omaha will be celebrating Root Beer Float Day on Saturday.

Each visitor to The Durham will receive a ticket for one free 8-ounce root beer float during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Regular museum admission applies and members are admitted free.

The complimentary floats are being underwritten by Upstream Brewing Company, Hiland Dairy Foods and Oriental Trading Company.

Guests also will have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s Platform including a root beer ring toss, puzzles, games and crafts all themed around the root beer float. Each museum guest also will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day.

Comedic Superhero Scientist Dr. Oxygen will entertain guests with some science demonstrations from 1-2 p.m.

The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.

Rosefest

The Rose Theater in Omaha will be hosting Rosefest, a family fun festival celebrating art, creativity and community, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held outside The Rose at 20th and Farnam streets.

Families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities, including music and on-stage performances, bounce houses, activity booths, costumed characters, face painting, interactive art displays, and more.

The event is free to the public and families of all ages are invited to attend.

Family Fun Carnival

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be having its annual back-to-school Family Fun Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The carnival will include face painters, balloon artists, clowns, jugglers and a large shuttle slide. Kids also can enjoy playing many different carnival-style games and win prizes Runza Rex also will be making an appearance.

Wildlife Adventures will begin their show at 10 a.m. After their show, they will have an interactive booth.

The carnival activities are included in the cost of museum admission.

Family Bingo Night

The Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO will be sponsoring Family Bingo Night at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. This event is for all ages.

Bingo cards will be $1 and daubers will be $2. Only cash will be accepted.

Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available for a freewill donation.

There will be prizes for kids and adults, and a grand prize at the end of the night.