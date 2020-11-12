A theatrical holiday tradition will continue with a reduced-cast

The show must go on – but safely.

Omaha Community Playhouse’s production of “A Christmas Carol” is a staple for many area families. The Christmas season would seem incomplete without it.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requiring social distancing and a limit on crowd sizes, the staff of the Omaha Community Playhouse had to get creative to allow “A Christmas Carol” to be performed for area residents.

“A Christmas Carol” has been performed at the community playhouse for over 40 years.

“I couldn’t imagine Omaha without ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Kimberly Faith Hickman, director/artistic director said in the production’s playbill. “Pandemic or not, we had to find a way to bring this story to our community, even if it looked and sounded different than what we are used to.”

Much deliberation led to an eight-person adaptation.