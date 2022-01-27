A variety of concerts, theater productions, festivals and more are taking place in the Fremont area

Friday

Concerts

David Spade – Catch Me Inside, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Opening of “Carmela Full of Wishes,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. A young girl’s birthday wish transports audiences into the Latinx culture in this world premiere. Carmela must decide what her deepest wish is and she must do it before her birthday is over. The production will continue through Feb. 13. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

4th Annual Omaha Tattoo Festival, 2-11 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cathedral Flower Festival Premiere, 7-9 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral Cultural Center & Gallery, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. The premier event is $20 per person, which includes dessert and refreshments, access to early viewing, and a music concert. Tickets will be available at the door.

Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Taylor Tomlinson – Deal With It Tour, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $29.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of “Wonders Under Glass” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Through a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass, paper art installations by garden staff, and photography by Chris Helzer, guests will explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. The exhibit will be on display through May 8.

Cathedral Flower Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral Cultural Center & Gallery, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. Everyone is invited to view over 30 floral creations made by area designers, and enjoy live music, food for sale from Wheatfields, photography on display, and more. Admission is free.

4th Annual Omaha Tattoo Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sunday

Theater

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

4th Annual Omaha Tattoo Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sunday with a Scientist – Food Crops, noon to 3 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Dr. Goodman will help visitors explore the pros and cons of GMOs and organic foods, and dive into what they really mean. Regular museum admission applies.

Cathedral Flower Festival, 1- 4 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral Cultural Center & Gallery, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Dancing with the Stars: Live, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Opening of Lunar New Year Celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to learn about the Lunar New Year through hands-on activities at the museum. Activities will continue through Feb. 5. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The luncheon will feature an intro of “Laugh-In” with Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell and a program by the Midland University cast of “Pippin The Musical.” The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Jan. 31 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. A full meal is $11 plus tax while a half meal is $6 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 3

Concerts

Reba McEntire, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $36.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Opening of “Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. The production will continue through Feb. 6. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Opening of “35 MM: A Musical Exhibition,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In this production, each photo creates a unique song, a moment; a glimmer of life unfolding. This collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern musical can be. Shows will continue through Feb. 6. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and can be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.