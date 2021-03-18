A weekend full of dancing, alpacas, and glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs awaits

A dance, a national competition and a variety of performances are all part of this weekend’s entertainment options.

Supportive Singles will be hosting a ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

If alpacas are one of your favorite animals, Grand Island will be the perfect place for you this weekend.

The 2021 Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show, sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, will take place Friday through Sunday at the Five Points Bank Arena at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The national show will feature the crowning of National Supreme Champions. This prestigious honor will be awarded to both Suri and Huacaya males and females in dark and light groups, creating eight National Supreme Champions.

Hours of the show are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event is free to the public. A face mask will be required for entrance.