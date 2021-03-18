A weekend full of dancing, alpacas, and glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs awaits

A dance, a national competition and a variety of performances are all part of this weekend’s entertainment options.
Supportive Singles will be hosting a ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
If alpacas are one of your favorite animals, Grand Island will be the perfect place for you this weekend.
The 2021 Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show, sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, will take place Friday through Sunday at the Five Points Bank Arena at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
The national show will feature the crowning of National Supreme Champions. This prestigious honor will be awarded to both Suri and Huacaya males and females in dark and light groups, creating eight National Supreme Champions.
Hours of the show are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event is free to the public. A face mask will be required for entrance.
To earn a spot in the supreme champion competition, alpacas will complete one of the following: Compete in regular halter classes and win the color championship at the national show; win a regular best bred and owned class at the national show; or win a color championship at any AOA certified show in the previous year.
These finalists will be entered into an invited color champion class at the national show for a chance to be selected to move on to the AOA Supreme Champion Class.
The AOA National Supreme Championship competition will take place Sunday, March 21, at the end of the show.
You won’t even have to leave your house to enjoy a concert featuring the Philadelphia Orchestra.
After last appearing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in 2001, the Philadelphia Orchestra will take the Lied Center’s “virtual stage” for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 20.
Audience members can enjoy Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic and transcendent “Four Seasons” in a performance with world-renowned violinist Gil Shaham, who will both perform the solo and lead the ensemble.
You can access the free broadcast at www.liedcenter.org/live-from-the-lied, and the Lied Center’s Facebook page.
A unique show, featuring giant luminescent dinosaurs, will be offered at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lied Center.
Dino-Light: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a world full of creatures that light up the darkness.
Dino-Light, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.
“This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually stunning and has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world,” promotional material about the show states.
This all-ages show has both an in-person and virtual option. In-person tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for youth 18 and under. Livestream tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Chris Thile will present an in-person and virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Thile is a multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow. The mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist is a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and former host of the radio program, “Live from Here.”
A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of Grammy-Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released four albums and sold over two million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, “A Dotted Line,’ their first since 2005.
As a soloist, Thile has released several albums, including his most recent, “Thanks for Listening,” a collection of recordings, produced by Thomas Bartlett, originally written as Songs of the Week for “Live from Here.”
In 2013, Thile won a Grammy for his work on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” collaborating with Yo-Yo-Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Stuart Duncan. In 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, “Bass + Mandolin,” which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
In-person tickets for Thile’s concert range from $30 to $40. Live webcast tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased at www.liedcenter.org.