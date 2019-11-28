As snow covers the ground and the calendar turns to December, the number of holiday-themed events are about to ramp up.
The long holiday weekend offers a plethora of family-friendly activities. Following is a sample of events taking place in the area:
Christmas at Union StationThe Durham Museum’s annual celebration – Christmas at Union Station – begins with a tree lighting ceremony about 7 p.m. Friday.
Other activities from 4-8 p.m. will include: live music by Camille Metoyer Moten, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, scavenger hunt, and a visit from Santa.
The holiday cultural trees display all gets underway on Friday. The display, which can be viewed through Jan. 5, showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season. Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural group and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.
Holiday lighting celebrationVillage Pointe Shopping Center in Omaha will host its 16th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration on Friday.
The Peppermint Elves will be performing a family holiday center at 6 p.m. in the shopping center’s amphitheater. Jingle bells will be distributed to children. Free hot cider and cookies will be provided.
Santa will arrive by Cinderella carriage and led by the Arlington High School marching band along with favorite storybook and holiday characters. The parade will start on the west end of Main Street and run to the east before winding back to the roundabout area.
Free carriage rides will be offered immediately following the lighting ceremony until 10 p.m. Santa will be inside the Marcus Village Pointe Cinema lobby after the lighting event.
Zoo LightsThe Lincoln Children’s Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light shows in the Midwest this holiday season.
This new experience – Zoo Lights Powered by LES – will feature over 250,000 LED lights, a 34-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk and a 60-foot light tunnel.
The lights display will be illuminated from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 30.
General admission tickets for non-members are $13.95 if purchased online at www.lincolnzoo.org or $15.95 at the gate. This is a ticketed timed entry event, which means when you purchase a ticket, you will select the time you wish to enter the zoo.
General admission includes entry to the event and commemorative 3D glasses. Other items, such as train tickets, can be purchased as add-ons.
Christmas WalkMainStreet of Fremont will be hosting its annual Christmas Walk on Saturday in downtown Fremont. Downtown businesses will be offering dozens of festive events, entertainment, food and deals throughout the day.
Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and will continue on into the evening.
There will be a tree lighting ceremony with the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. It will be followed by photo opportunities with live reindeer.
Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered from 6-8 p.m. through downtown Fremont. For a full list of events, go to www.mainstreetfremont.org.
Family FestivalThe Holiday Lights Festival and KETV Channel 7 will be presenting a family festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at six downtown Omaha attractions.
The participating venues are: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.; Downtown YMCA, 430 S. 20th St.; Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St.; The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.; W. Dale Clark (Main) Library, 215 S. 15th St.; and Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St.
Families can park at any of the venues to access a free heated trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley to connect the sites. All will be offering free admission and family activities.
Very Vintage Christmas MarketThe 5th Annual Very Vintage Christmas Market will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.
Booths will be filled with vintage finds and antiques, rescued junk and salvaged treasures, vintage Christmas décor, and handcrafted and repurposed goods. There will be a make-and-take station on Sunday, plus a visit from Santa.
Admission is $5. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. If you bring a non-perishable food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln, you will receive $1 off admission.