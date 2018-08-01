What pairs well with wine?
For an annual festival that continues to grow in popularity, the answer is hot air balloons.
The 2018 Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival is set for Aug. 10-11 at a new location – Leo Royal Park, just south of 204th and Cornhusker streets, near Gretna. The festival will be open from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 10 and 3-11 p.m. Aug. 11.
The festival is a Nebraska Wine Showcase featuring award-winning wines available to taste. In addition to wine and hot air balloons, there also will be a variety of foods, live entertainment, arts and crafts, pony rides, face painting, inflatable bounce and obstacle course activities for the kids.
“The hot air balloons attract a lot of attention and is unique to this celebration,” said Mike Mancuso, event producer. “An estimated six million national spectators attend hundreds of balloon events across the country.”
On both evenings of the festival, the hot air balloons are scheduled to launch at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). The colorful balloons will then be illuminated for a hot air balloon glow at 9 p.m. – also weather permitting.
The popular Food and Wine Experience will be returning to the festival. It gives the public an opportunity to taste a wide selection of wine paired with hor’s d’oeuvres and food pairings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening.
“Whether you are a wine connoisseur, wine lover or simply interested in trying something new, the Food and Wine Experience will offer a special interaction of chefs with wine tastings,” Mancuso said. “It represents the culinary aspect of enjoying great wine and a fun way to discover life’s simplest indulgences.”
The Nebraska Wine Showcase will include experts and several wines from James Arthur Vineyards, SchillingBridge Winery & Microbrewery, Miletta Vista Winery, Soaring Wings Vineyard, Deer Springs Winery, Whiskey Run Creek Winery, Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, Nissen Wine, Feather River Vineyards, Prairie Creek Vineyards, Little Swan Lake Winery and Niobrara Valley Vineyards.
New craft beers also will be available at the festival.
Area bands will be performing on the festival stage.
High Heel, featuring lead vocalist Lisa Larsen, will be playing from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Front Ro will be playing rhythm & blues from 3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 11 while Personics will be performing popular and classic rock from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Choices of food at the festival will range from Omaha’s Greek salad to Italian dishes to barbecued ribs.
Helicopter rides on the Husker Helicopter will be offered from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 11 from the balloon field. Seats are limited. The cost is $75 per person.
Festival tickets are $19 and will be available at the festival entrance. Each ticket includes five tastes of wine with a souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) or your choice of beers.
General admission tickets will be $14 at the gate. Children’s tickets for ages 6-11 are $7 while children ages 5 and under will be admitted free.