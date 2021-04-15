Area entertainment calendar for April 16-22

Events

Opening of Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The Magic School Bus will be rolling into Omaha Children’s Museum for this weekend of science and exploration. There will be special S.T.E.A.M. cart presentations, a chance to make your own slime at the slime bar, DIY science kits, and an opportunity to learn how to make paper dragons, learn how to design a rocket ship, and meet Ms. Frizzle herself. Activities, which continue through Sunday, are included with regular museum admission and free for members.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts