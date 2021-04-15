Area entertainment calendar for April 16-22

Friday
Concerts
The Allman Betts Band with special guest Jackson Stokes, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. There will be limited seating capacity for social distancing. Marks are required. Tickets range from $25.50 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Spring Chamberfest, 7:30 p.m., virtual event. The performance will include eight different chamber groups. There also will be a couple of 30-minute intermissions due to COVID-19 protocols. Visit www.music.unl.edu the day of the performance for the link to the live webcast.
Theater
Fremont Bergan High School play production, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The Magic School Bus will be rolling into Omaha Children’s Museum for this weekend of science and exploration. There will be special S.T.E.A.M. cart presentations, a chance to make your own slime at the slime bar, DIY science kits, and an opportunity to learn how to make paper dragons, learn how to design a rocket ship, and meet Ms. Frizzle herself. Activities, which continue through Sunday, are included with regular museum admission and free for members.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Super Diamond, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Super Diamond is a popular Neil Diamond tribute band. In-person tickets to the show range from $39 to $49 for adults and $19.50 to $24.50 for youth 18 and under. Livestream tickets for $20 are available for the 7:30 p.m. performance. To purchase tickets, visit www.liedcenter.org or call 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Fremont Bergan High School play production, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Pavilion 1, Lincoln. The two-day event is for dog lovers young and old. It features various entertainment and numerous vendors. Admission is $10. Children under 10 (and dogs) are admitted free. Proceeds will benefit Domesti-PUPS, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs for persons with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs and educational programs.
Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities are included with regular museum admission and are free for members.
Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fat Brain Toys, Omaha. Guests are invited to come early for Kindermusik at 11 a.m. and then stick around for Wondernook at 11:30 a.m. where kids will get to make their own terrarium and learn about plant life.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steaks or shrimp will be served for $9.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
‘70s and ‘90s party featuring music by Brad Scott, 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom, 649 N. Main St. There is a $3 cover charge, or free admission with a paid dinner. This is an adults-only dance.
Sunday
Concerts
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Spring Chamberfest, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., virtual event. The early Sunday afternoon performance includes six chamber groups and will have one 30-minute intermission due to COVID-19 protocols. The late Sunday afternoon performance will feature five chamber groups and will have one 30-minute intermission. Visit www.music.unl.edu the day of the performances for the link to the live webcast.
Theater
Fremont Bergan High School play production, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Drawer Boy,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities are included with regular museum admission and are free for members.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A two-person shuffle board tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Registration is at 12:30 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
April 22
Theater
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Earth Day celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to create their own nature art, make a garden in a glove and more. Activities are included with regular museum admission, and are free for members.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
