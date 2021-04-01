Area entertainment calendar for April 2-8

Friday
Concerts
Ed Love Quartet, 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts virtual stage. This free event is available to watch on the Lied Center’s Facebook page.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza, 9 a.m., in front of Fremont Mall’s main entrance. About 250 free Easter goody bags will be given to children. The bags also will have a little surprise for the parents. There will be an opportunity for photos with the Easter Bunny. Vehicles are asked to enter the parking lot using North Bell Street, then make their way west to the mall’s front entrance, and exit back onto 23rd Street.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Good Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Call 402-721-6112 to order ahead.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
The Democracy! Suite featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m., virtual stage. This is a free virtual concert, but registration is required to receive the link to watch. There also is the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center for Performing Arts. To register, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
11th annual Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Master’s Hand, Tekamah. This year’s event will have over 20,000 prize and candy-filled Easter eggs. There also will be vendors, entertainment, rides, games and more.
Grand re-opening open house, 10 a.m. to noon, Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. A ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in the main event space. The public is invited to tour the building and see the renovations.
Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This kids-focused event will include a kite making activity, a scavenger hunt, cookies and candy, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Museum admission is $14 for adults and $7 for children.
Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last), St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Vehicles will enter the church parking lot using the north entrance on Pine Street, and form two lines. To avoid traffic backing up to the highway, and to keep the exit clear, vehicles are asked to use South Third Street (one block west of the church), then turn onto Pine Street and proceed to the church. Once at the front of the line, egg hunt staff will ask for the ages of your children and give you age-appropriate, treat-filled bags and prizes. A few random treat bags will contain Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at cars. The free event will take place rain or shine.
Arlington Egg Adventure, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington Village Park. The egg hunt start times are 11:20 a.m. for ages 0-4 (with adult) and 11:45 a.m. for ages 5-8. A scavenger hunt, sponsored by Individualz Ideaz, will begin at 12:15 p.m. for ages 9-12. Participants are asked to bring their own basket and check in at the picnic shelter. After the egg hunts, everyone is invited to visit local businesses and organizations along the Arlington Adventure Map for “challenge” stations. Dogs are welcome to sniff out treats at 12:15 p.m. during a BEG hunt by the Arlington Dog Park. A dog costume contest will be sponsored by the fire department. Live bunnies also will be hopping around for pictures and festive snuggles.
Chain of Friends Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Hooper Care Center, 400 E. Birchwood St., Hooper. Kids up to age 8 are invited to bring their baskets, hunt for eggs and receive prizes. Individual snacks will be provided outside by the Hooper Care Center.
Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be a variety of egg hunts for age groups from infant to age 13.
Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. Kids up to age 12 are invited to bring their baskets and hunt for eggs. There will be prizes and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Spaghetti dinner, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for first responders and ages 10 and under.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
April 8
Theater
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.