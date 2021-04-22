Area entertainment calendar for April 23-29

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Wednesday

Theater

“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

“A Conversation with Bill Nye,” 7 p.m., virtual event. The Lied Center for Performing Arts and UPC Nebraska are presenting this virtual event. Nye will address issues of sustainability, climate change and how people can be better stewards of Earth. The event is free, but registration is required to receive the link. For more information and to register, visit https://liedcenter.org/BillNye.