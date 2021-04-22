Area entertainment calendar for April 23-29

Friday
Concerts
Bizet, Mahler & Chausson, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A collaboration with Opera Omaha, this Omaha Symphony concert features soprano Karen Slack and baritone Craig Irvin. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Mahler 4, 7:30 p.m., virtual concert. The Lincoln Symphony Orchestra will present the Erwin Stein 1921 edition of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, arranged for small chamber orchestra. Streaming options range from $15 to $35. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 5-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association Spring Fling, 5-10 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 3, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
62nd Annual Nebraska Cornhusker Rodeo, 7-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 4, Lincoln. Contestants from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota will compete for their chance to represent the Great Plains Region at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
Saturday
Concerts
Bizet, Mahler & Chausson, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A collaboration with Opera Omaha, this Omaha Symphony concert features soprano Karen Slack and baritone Craig Irvin. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association Spring Fling, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 3, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
18th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and 13th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 23101 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn. The event will feature musical acts, a jousting troupe, food, artisans, living history encampments and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.
Haunticon Omaha 2021, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sokol Auditorium, Omaha. Haunticon Omaha is a convention consisting of all things paranormal. The event will feature speakers, special guests from television shows, vendors, an interactive class and more. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.haunticonomaha.com/tickets. All attendees must be a minimum of 8 years old.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will start at 7 p.m.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.
62nd Annual Nebraska Cornhusker Rodeo, 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 4, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
Sunday
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Romeo and Juliet,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. In-person and livestream tickets are available for $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be obtained at https://midlandu.booktix.com/ or by calling the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“The Drawer Boy,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association Spring Fling, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 3, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Fire Fighters Union Hall, 6005 Grover St., Omaha. The show will feature 6,000 square feet of new and vintage pop culture collectibles. Admission is free.
18th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and 13th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Riverwest Park, 23101 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn. The event will feature musical acts, a jousting troupe, food, artisans, living history encampments and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.
Kick-off Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. All types of car enthusiasts are welcome from the classics, exotics, lifted 4x4 and hot rods. This is a free show with no entry fee.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A snooker pool tournament will start at 1 p.m. with registration at 12:30 p.m. A coin auction is set for 3 p.m.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
“A Conversation with Bill Nye,” 7 p.m., virtual event. The Lied Center for Performing Arts and UPC Nebraska are presenting this virtual event. Nye will address issues of sustainability, climate change and how people can be better stewards of Earth. The event is free, but registration is required to receive the link. For more information and to register, visit https://liedcenter.org/BillNye.
An Evening of Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts main stage, Lincoln. This eclectic concert will feature the work of guest artists Lauren Simpson, Gayle Rocz and Melissa Templeton, along with faculty artists Hye-Won Hwang and Susan Ourada. There also will be several student-choreographed works. Advance ticket reservations are not required. All tickets are free and will be assigned socially-distant general admission at the door.
April 29
Concerts
Canadian Brass, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In-person tickets range from $13.60 to $48. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
Opening of “Two by Tennessee,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. “The Chalky White Substance and “The Traveling Companion” are two short plays by one of the foremost dramatists of the 20th century, Tennessee Williams. In each play, the characters search for meaning amidst loneliness, love and the valiancy of survival. The production continues through May 2. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Virtual Conservation Happy Hour, 5:30-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. The public is invited to join the nutrition manager at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a virtual behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to feed over 35,000 animals at the zoo. The cost is $20 per device for non-members and $15 per device for members. To purchase tickets, visit www.omahazoo.com. A Zoom link will be sent out by email prior to the program.