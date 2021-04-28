Area entertainment calendar for April 30-May 6

Friday
Theater
Opening of “Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which continues through May 23, features Marianne, a cosmetologist keen on quantum theory and the idea that each of life’s infinite possibilities plays out in some parallel universe. Her chance encounter with Roland marks the beginning of a romance with countless outcomes. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Two by Tennessee,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Concerts
Canadian Brass, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In-person tickets range from $13.60 to $48. Live webcast tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Opening of the Nebraska Bonsai Society’s Spring Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibition, which will be open through Sunday, will be housed in the lobby of the visitor and education center, where visitors can feel the zen behind this ancient living art. Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale. Admission to the exhibition is included with paid garden admission of $10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children 3 to 12 and free for garden members and children under 3. Timed tickets are required and may be reserved at www.lauritzengardens.org/tickets.
Opening of Junkstock: Spring Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The vintage festival features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. The festival continues through Sunday. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Opening of the Hot Tub & Swim Spa Expo, 1-8 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center. Lincoln. Over 50 hot tubs will be on display at the expo, which continues through Sunday. Show admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Mountain Heart, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Two by Tennessee,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Pancake feed, 8-11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Freewill donations will be collected. A silent auction will start at 8 a.m. at the fire department and move to One Horse Saloon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.
Perennial plant sale, 9 a.m. to noon, May Museum, Fremont. The sale features a wide selection of unusual plants, some from the museum’s garden.
Free day at the museum, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The museum is opening the doors on May Day for a free day.
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center. Lincoln. Show admission is free.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Volunteers will interpret 1820’s military and civilian life. A valid park sticker is required. A one-day state park entrance fee is $6.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The theme is Dragons and Myth. The two-day event will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.
Empress Open House & Sneak Peak, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 419 N. Main St., Fremont. Attendees can learn more about plans for the historical building and the fundraising endeavors. Free hot dogs, popcorn and gift bags with special treats will be available for the first 250 people who stop by. Guests from the Star Wars universe, Imperial Storm Troopers and heroes from the Rebel Alliance will be on hand.
Poker run, 11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. at the fire hall. The cost is $20 per driver and $15 per participant. All vehicles are welcome. The route includes stops in Morse Bluff, Raymond, Davey, Cedar Bluffs and Nickerson. Participants must meet at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson by 5 p.m. Must be present to win. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.
Hot Shops Spring Open House, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The open house features art demonstrations with artists opening their studios to the public. Timed tickets and masks are required for entry. Free tickets can be reserved at www.hotshopsartcenter.org/openhouse/. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Red-White Spring Game, 1 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The stadium capacity is set at approximately 50%. All fans in attendance must wear a face covering. Tickets are $10 for stadium seats and $20 for club seats. Tickets are available online at www.huskers.com.
Spring Fling in the Vineyard, 2-7 p.m., James Arthur Vineyards, near Raymond. This outdoor shopping event will feature area retailers. Admission is free.
Blair Cruise Night, 6-8 p.m., Blair. Participants will be starting the cruise at Blair Sports Complex. A pre-cruise meet and greet with Andy Leach of Cal Automotive Creations will begin at 5 p.m. The route is U.S. Highway 30/19th Street to the roundabout, down Washington Street, and turn around in the Family Fare parking lot. The rules are no burnouts, no racing and no speeding.
Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast, 6:45 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The event will feature the Top 40 bull riders in the world squaring off in 8-second confrontations all night. Face masks are required. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-732-1727. Fan also can purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences, including the Elite Experience for $75, which will include a Q&A session with a select group of the league’s top riders, bullfighters and stock contractors, merchandise voucher, limited edition poster and commemorative lanyard. For more information on PBR Premium Experiences, visit http://pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences/.
Sunday
Concerts
Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. This event is free of charge, but freewill donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the UNO Jazz Program.
Theater
“Constellations,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Drawer Boy,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Two by Tennessee,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231, or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Husker Collectibles Show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Superior Bingo Hall, 4400 N. 48th St., Suite 3, Lincoln. Autograph signings will include Calvin Jones and Terrell Farley. Admission is free.
Fremont Coin Club’s 62nd Annual Coin Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. There will be approximately 20 coin dealers attending the show from Nebraska and surrounding states. Items that will be available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and other collectable items. The coin show also offers the community an opportunity to sell their own coins to dealers attending the show. Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center. Lincoln. Show admission is free.
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Volunteers will interpret 1820’s military and civilian life. A valid park sticker is required. A one-day state park entrance fee is $6.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.
Hot Shops Spring Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Timed tickets and masks are required for entry. Free tickets can be reserved at www.hotshopsartcenter.org/openhouse/. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast, 1:45 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-732-1727.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Smoked pulled pork will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for ages 10 and under, as well as first responders. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Cinco de Mayo celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The celebration will include festive music, stories and activities.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. Raising Cane’s will be providing goodie bags to the first 20 cars to attend at the first cruise-in night on May 5. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
May 6
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.