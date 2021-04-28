Area entertainment calendar for April 30-May 6

Events

Opening of the Nebraska Bonsai Society’s Spring Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibition, which will be open through Sunday, will be housed in the lobby of the visitor and education center, where visitors can feel the zen behind this ancient living art. Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale. Admission to the exhibition is included with paid garden admission of $10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children 3 to 12 and free for garden members and children under 3. Timed tickets are required and may be reserved at www.lauritzengardens.org/tickets.