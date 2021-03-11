Area entertainment calendar for March 12-18

Friday

Theater

“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. In-person tickets are $12 and are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and also are available on the website.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The weekend will allow visitors to create their own candy-mobile, escape from molasses swamp, paint with Skittles, meet Queen Frostine and friends, and more. Treat bags will be handed out as families exit. Activities are included with regular museum admission.