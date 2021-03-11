Area entertainment calendar for March 12-18

Friday
Theater
“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.
“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. In-person tickets are $12 and are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and also are available on the website.
Events
Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The weekend will allow visitors to create their own candy-mobile, escape from molasses swamp, paint with Skittles, meet Queen Frostine and friends, and more. Treat bags will be handed out as families exit. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Opening of the Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 1-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show continues through Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and free for youth 12 and under. Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln will receive $1 off admission.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Opening of 66th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 3-10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets ($16 for adults, $5 for children 6-12) are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. The show continues through Sunday.
Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Shows will continue through March 14. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available by phone at 800-754-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Live music by Dill Pickles (classic rock), 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
The Modern Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In person-tickets range from $38 to $44. Livestream tickets of the show are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Theater
Events
Unicorn party, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St., Suite 131, Omaha. This outdoor and socially distanced event will give you the chance to meet a “real-life” unicorn. A balloon artist and unicorn bracelets also are expected to be part of the event. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The limited menu will include appetizers, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings.
Sunday
Concerts
The Modern Gentlemen, 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In person-tickets range from $38 to $44. Livestream tickets of the show are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Theater
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 5-7 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, carrots and potatoes. The cost is $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday
Events
