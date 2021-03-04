Area entertainment calendar for March 5-11

Friday
Theater
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Lincoln Boat, Sports and Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will continue through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under. All veterans will receive free admission on Friday.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Night Riders (country rock), 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“The Nutracker,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s production features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska and professional guest artists. Tickets range from $31 to $41 and may be purchased at www.liedcenter.org or by calling 402-472-4747.
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of Two Rivers State Recreation Area’s trout lake, 7 a.m. to sunset, Two Rivers State Recreation Area, near Yutan. The lake will be stocked with 10,000 11- to 12-inch rainbow trout in time for the opener. All trout caught in the lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license.
Lincoln Boat, Sports and Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Opening of “Beyond the Vote” exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibition, which will remain on display through Jan. 30, 2022, explores the lasting impact of the 19th Amendment by looking at themes at the heart of the suffrage movement – both for and against – and examining how those same themes about a woman’s place in the world continue to resonate today. Visitors must second a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.DurhamMuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Sunday
Theater
“The Nutracker,” 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $31 to $41 and may be purchased at www.liedcenter.org or by calling 402-472-4747.
“The Last Five Years,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Lincoln Boat, Sports and Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Soup and pie brunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post 18, 113 N. Main St., Hooper. A meal includes a variety of homemade soups, pies of all kinds, coffee and juice. Dine in or carryout is available. Cost is a freewill donation. Proceeds will support American Legion programs such as Legion baseball, scholarships, county government day and boys state.
Fremont Eagles Club opens, noon, 649 N. Main St.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Virtual trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., view Zoom. The theme of the trivia event, geared towards adults and sponsored by Keene Memorial Library, is “Nebraska Knowledge.” Interested participants need to call 402-727-2694 or email library.info@fremontne.gov by March 5 to register. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this event.
Wednesday
Theater
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
March 11
Theater
Opening of “Songs for a New World,” 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. This show, which continues through March 14, features a small cast of just four singers and four dancers, and weaves together songs telling personal stories from a wide variety of time periods. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.
Opening of “The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. The spring musical will be performed to limited audiences through March 13. Tickets are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and will be available on the website.
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Opening of Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Shows will continue through March 14. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available by phone at 800-754-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.