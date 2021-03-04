Area entertainment calendar for March 5-11

Virtual trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., view Zoom. The theme of the trivia event, geared towards adults and sponsored by Keene Memorial Library, is “Nebraska Knowledge.” Interested participants need to call 402-727-2694 or email library.info@fremontne.gov by March 5 to register. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this event.

Wednesday

Theater

“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

March 11

Theater

Opening of “Songs for a New World,” 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. This show, which continues through March 14, features a small cast of just four singers and four dancers, and weaves together songs telling personal stories from a wide variety of time periods. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.