Area entertainment calendar for May 13-19

Friday

Concerts

Emmaline, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Omaha Symphony presents Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The groundbreaking blockbuster will be screened with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed in its entirety. Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Great Plains Arabian Classic Horse Show, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This is an Arabian and half Arabian competition for regional and national qualifications. Adult and youth classes will be offered in a variety of disciplines. Spectators are welcome.

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to enjoy the Superhero Science Show, create their own superhero mask, craft some catapults, and meet some of their favorite heroes. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

DC Lynch Carnival, 4-10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 4-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Paid admission, which ranges from $25 to $70 per person, includes a tasting glass to keep, tastings of more than 100 Nebraska wines, artisan vendors, live music and food vendors. This is a 21 and over event.

5th Annual Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street, Omaha. The market will feature a vendor village, live music and entertainment, outdoor games, food, drinks and more. Admission is free.

Screening of “Day By Day: The Rise,” 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. This is the first movie in a two-part documentary series about the Nebraska football program from 1993 to 1997. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and are available online at etix.com.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $48 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Omaha Symphony presents Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The groundbreaking blockbuster will be screened with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed in its entirety. Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Wicked,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Great Plains Arabian Classic Horse Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Spectators are welcome.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Bellevue. The majestic festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 per person for groups of 10 and more.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 1-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Paid admission, which ranges from $25 to $70 per person, includes a tasting glass to keep, tastings of more than 100 Nebraska wines, artisan vendors, live music and food vendors. This is a 21 and over event.

Screening of “Day By Day: The Rise,” 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., The Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. This is the first movie in a two-part documentary series about the Nebraska football program from 1993 to 1997. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and are available online at etix.com.

Blair Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Blair Youth Sports Complex-Hardy Field. The meet and greet starts at 5 p.m. at the Blair Youth Sports Complex and the cruise rolls at 6 p.m. escorted by the Blair Volunteer Fire Department. All vehicles are welcome to cruise downtown Blair.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Area Youth Orchestra and Omaha Symphony 2022 Side by Side Concert, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Wicked,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Stick Fly,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Great Plains Arabian Classic Horse Show, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Spectators are welcome.

DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, 6005 Grover St., Omaha. This show will feature new and vintage collectibles, from Star Wars and Star Trek to LEGO and DC/Marvel superhero comic books, posters, action figures, sculptural art, model kits, vintage toys, books, games and more. Admission is free.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Bellevue. The majestic festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 per person for groups of 10 and more.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise, 1 p.m., Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot, 870 S. Broad St., Fremont. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with the approximately 75-mile cruise starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per ticket. Prizes will be awarded.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

DC Lynch Carnival, 4-10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Concerts

SNAP, Magic! Re-invented!, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Mixing dexterous sleight of hand, vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects, SNAP conjures a magical cabaret perfect for the whole family. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Bingo, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.

May 19

Concerts

Amy Grant, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $53 to $78 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

