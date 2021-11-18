Area entertainment calendar for Nov. 19-25

Friday

Concerts

Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concert is free to the community.

Theater

Opening of “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through Dec. 23. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Santa’s Rock n Lights Drive-Thru Light Show, Werner Park, Papillion. The drive-thru holiday light show is nearly a full mile long. It will be open through Jan. 2. Prices vary by day. Online reservations are required at www.santasrocknlights.com/omaha.

Saturday

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fall Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free.

Platte River Art Show, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Many reputable and nationally known artists from four Midwest states will be offering their work for display and sale.

Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Thousands of colorful poinsettias will fill the floral display hall through Jan. 3. Standard garden admission rates apply.

November Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall. Admission is free.

Remembrance Day, 10:30 a.m., Nebraska State Capitol Building Rotunda, Lincoln. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865 are hosting the annual Remembrance Day commemorating Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address featuring the reading of the address and guest speakers at the rotunda. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska football game at 2:30 p.m. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m., followed by karaoke by Curtis Morris at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season. Bright Nights will continue through Jan. 3. Standard garden admission rates apply.

Family dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, dessert and coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. For more information, text 402-620-1732 or email kidrizzotoo@hotmail.com.

Sunday

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School Craft Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bishop Neumann cafeteria, 202 S. Linden St., Wahoo. The event will feature crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

Platte River Art Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Many reputable and nationally known artists from four Midwest states will be offering their work for display and sale.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

November Craft Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Opening of the 22nd Annual Holiday Lights Festival, 6 p.m., Omaha’s Old Market. The lighting displays in the Old Market and in North and South Omaha will be illuminated through Jan. 3.

Tuesday

Concerts

Christmas & More with Daniel O’Donnell, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $39 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The live show will be full of hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, and silly sketches. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas tree lighting and holiday parade, 6 p.m., Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Santa, along with all of his friends, will be at the event.

Nov. 25

Events

Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The day starts with a 5-mile race at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 2-mile run and 1-mile walk at 8:35 a.m. Both the 2 mile and 5-mile runs will be chip-timed by Run Nebraska, with awards for the top overall male and female finishers, as well as the top two finishers in the eight age groups. Registration is $40 through Nov. 22, and will be $40 day of the race. Walkers may participate for free. For more information, contact Jeremy Winn at the Fremont Family YMCA at jeremyw@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.

The Durham Museum’s virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7-7:30 p.m. You can tune into The Durham Museum’s website, YouTube or Facebook page to watch the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town Choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree. Registration is not needed for this event.

