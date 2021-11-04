Area entertainment calendar for Nov. 5-11

Friday

Theater

“Corduroy,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop Up Book Nook, 1-6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Cash only, freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases. All proceeds will support library programming and services.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Annual Fremont Christmas Market, 5-8 p.m., downtown Fremont. Many downtown businesses will be participating in this event that kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome. A corn hole tournament will take place in the ballroom.

Saturday

Theater

“Corduroy,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Hamilton,” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Hooper American Legion Auxiliary’s Annual Christmas Revisited sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post. Also taking place in Hooper are the Chain of Friends annual craft boutique and the senior center garage sale.

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family friendly event is geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. Admission is $8.

Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chance Ridge Event Center, 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. This event is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home décor and more. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 10 a.m. for the Nebraska game at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m. and a corn hole tournament in the ballroom.

Annual Fremont Christmas Market, 1-5 p.m., downtown Fremont. Many downtown businesses will be participating in this event that kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop Up Book Nook, 1-6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Cash only, freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases. All proceeds will support library programming and services.

Sunday

Concerts

Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, 4 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 2000 D. St., Lincoln. The event is free and open to the public. A goodwill offering will be collected to benefit this concert’s non-profit partner, the Malone Center.

Theater

“Corduroy,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family friendly event is geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. Admission is $8.

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chance Ridge Event Center, 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Hamilton,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Memory Lane Café, 2-4 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The café will have live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and food and drinks. Memory Lane Café is free to all seniors, their families and caregivers.

2021 Lincoln Veterans Day Parade, 2 p.m., downtown Lincoln. The parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. opening ceremony at the North Capital Building Steps. The parade line will then start from South 21st Street and K Street, moving westbound to South 14th Street.

Monday

Concerts

Michael W. Smith, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets range from $29.50 to $75 and are available online at www.rococotheatre.com.

Yuja Wang, Piano, and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $49 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nov. 11

Theater

Opening of “White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The production will continue through Nov. 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

