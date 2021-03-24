Area entertainment calendar of events for March 26-April 1

Friday
Concerts
Wilkins and Joshua Roman, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Easter Extravaganza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Visitors are invited to see if they can spot all 14 of the Easter Bunny’s missing eggs, by matching colors and patterns, as they explore the garden with their family. Also be on the lookout for golden eggs in the garden, which can be collected and returned to the visitor and education center for special prizes. This activity, which continues through April 11, is included with paid garden admission or membership. Timed tickets are required for all participants and may be reserved at www.lauritzengardens.org/tickets.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Scribner Volunteer Fire Department Fish Dry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Station. The menu will include hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Early ordering delivery is encouraged by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Wilkins and Joshua Roman, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Knights of Columbus Council 1497 Drive-thru Easter Egg Giveaway, 10-11 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to enter off 16th Street and proceed southeast in front of the school building, and exit onto Johnson Road after receiving their treats. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet everyone at the event, which will take place rain or shine.
Mead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Mead Park, First and Elm streets. All kids ages 0-12 are welcome to participate. The event will feature lots of prizes and candy.
North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Bend City Park. The age groups are 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Age groups will be directed to specific areas of the park the day of the hunt. The free event also include prizes. Participants are asked to bring their own basket.
Sunshine & Rainbows Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Face coverings are required. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, desserts, coffee and drink will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 8. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Easter Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. The event will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m. The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times. Other activities being offered include the jumping pillow, pedal karts, barrel train rides, and the animals and activities at the petting barn. These are all free to the guests. Zipline rides will be offered for half price at $5 for a ride down and back. The day’s activities are finished at 3:30 p.m.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Concerts
Naughton Duo virtual concert, 7:30 p.m. This virtual event is free, but registration is required to receive the link to watch. There also is the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. To register, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
April 1
Theater
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.