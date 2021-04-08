Area entertainment events for April 9-15

Friday
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Seeking inspiration for his new play, Miles, a young actress from Toronto, moves in with Angus and Morgan, two aging bachelor farmers, in rural Ontario. Angus, who suffered a brain injury during World War II, finds joy and solace hearing Morgan retell stories from days gone by. The production will continue through May 2. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Billy McGuigan, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Arts Center at Iowa Western, Council Bluffs, Iowa. McGuigan, along with his band of brothers and friends, will perform his new album, “billymcguiganTOGETHER.” The 16-track album was written and recorded during the 2020 quarantine and lockdown. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com/w/.
Michelle Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m., virtual event. Ellsworth is one of the world’s most creative multimedia dance artists. She combines movement with science, architecture and the humanities for a mind-blowing multi-media presentation. This is a free virtual event, but registration is required in order to receive the link to watch. It also will be available on the Lied Center’s Facebook page. It may contain adult content and language. To register, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 2 p.m. performance will feature American Sign Language interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing, and audio description services for the blind. The 5 p.m. show will be a sensory-friendly show. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fairy Faire, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. Visitors are invited to celebrate the magic of fairies in the forest as they build a fairy house, go on a guided hike with a naturalist, participate in a spring scavenger hunt, and stop by the nature-based educational displays along the boardwalk. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Sunday
Concerts
The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, starring Michael Cavanaugh, 3-4:30 p.m., The Arts Center at Iowa Western, Council Bluffs. Cavanaugh, star of Broadway’s “Movin’ Out,” will present a show that features him at the piano, performing the greatest hits of these two rock piano legends. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com/w/.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s Edward Polochick and Anton Miller, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts virtual stage. Polochick and Miller will perform a range of popular and classical pieces for violin and piano. Visit www.liedcenter.org to register to receive a link to view virtually. The event also will be available live via the Lied Center Facebook page.
Golden Studio Band, 7 p.m., virtual event. This is a Lincoln-based ensemble made up of Yazidi musicians led by Hasan Khalil. Registration is required to receive the link to watch. This free event also will be available live on the Lied Center Facebook page and the Lied at Home Roku channel.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Drawer Boy,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wahoo Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Admission is free. Gates open to vendors and the public at 6 a.m. Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a face covering. Wahoo Boy Scout Troop 140 will have a lunch booth available. Proceeds from the swap meet will go toward Seven Mile RideZ’ holiday toy drive and scholarship funds.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Texas Hold’em tournament at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Concerts
An Evening of Choirs, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The University Singers and Chamber Singers will offer an eclectic mix of choral music spanning various time periods while honoring the contributions of composers from a variety of backgrounds and identities. The choirs will combine at the end to sing a celebratory song by Midwest composer, Elaine Hagenberg. Advanced ticket reservations are not required for this in-person event. All tickets are free and will be assigned socially-distant general admission at the door.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Garden Lecture Series: Garden Myths, Debunked, 6-7 p.m., Joslyn Castle Music Room, Omaha. Gardening expert John Porter will dissect some of those old and modern myths and get at the heart of what really makes your garden grow. The lecture series, presented by Nebraska Extension and Milkweed Matters, is free.
Wednesday
Theater
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
April 15
Theater
“The Drawer Boy,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.