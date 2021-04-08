Area entertainment events for April 9-15

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Billy McGuigan, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Arts Center at Iowa Western, Council Bluffs, Iowa. McGuigan, along with his band of brothers and friends, will perform his new album, “billymcguiganTOGETHER.” The 16-track album was written and recorded during the 2020 quarantine and lockdown. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com/w/.

Michelle Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m., virtual event. Ellsworth is one of the world’s most creative multimedia dance artists. She combines movement with science, architecture and the humanities for a mind-blowing multi-media presentation. This is a free virtual event, but registration is required in order to receive the link to watch. It also will be available on the Lied Center’s Facebook page. It may contain adult content and language. To register, visit www.liedcenter.org.

Theater