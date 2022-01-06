Area entertainment happenings include concerts, an antique show and a Christmas finale

With wind chill values below zero the past few days, area residents are retreating indoors.

And they’re probably looking for ways to pass the time during these long days of winter. Following are just a few area entertainment options.

For those people not quite ready to say goodbye to the lights, decorations and other festive aspects of the Christmas season, The Durham Museum is still adorned for the holidays.

Sunday, Jan. 9, marks the final day to view Christmas at Union Station.

The long-standing tradition features the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree, a 40-foot-tall tree donated by Rosemary Synowiecki and her late husband Dinker of Omaha. It includes a special nod to Union Station’s 90th anniversary.

Christmas at Union Station also includes a special holiday exhibit.

The Durham partnered with six local organizations this season to showcase their programs. In festive displays, these institutions (El Museo Latino, Omaha Conservatory of Music, The Omaha Symphony, The Rose Theater, Great Plains Black History Museum and the Omaha Children’s Museum) present tableaus of their programming and decorations for guests to discover.

Holiday hours continue through Jan. 9 at The Durham. They are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Fans of vintage items may want to visit this weekend’s Cabin Fever Antique Show.

The antique show is set for 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, in Lincoln.

Admission of $8 is good for both days. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free. Parking also is free.

A wide variety of merchandise from dealers representing 11 states will be available at the show.

Items will range from Colonial, Victorian, Art Deco, Art Nouveau and Mid Century Modern. Shoppers will find textiles, primitives, furniture, art glass, lamps, advertising, jewelry, coin-ops, holiday, toys, pottery and more.

A variety of concerts also are on tap for the coming week.

Country music star Eric Church will be bringing “The Gather Again” tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The concert is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

For the first time in his career, Church will be adopting an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the center of the arena floor.

Tickets to see the CMA Entertainer of the Year in Lincoln are available online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $39.

The next performance in the Vesper Concert Series will feature Omaha native Jessica Mathaes.

Mathaes, described as “a violinist like no other,” enjoys an international career as a soloist, recording artist, educator and concertmaster. She will present a solo recital with collaborative pianist Christi Zuniga at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., in Omaha. Admission is free.

As a guest concertmaster, Mathaes has led the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra. She has also been engaged with the Rochester Philharmonic, Houston Grand Opera, Houston Ballet, San Antonio Symphony, and Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestras.

In 2005 at the age of 25, Mathaes was appointed concertmaster of the Austin Symphony, becoming both the youngest and first female concertmaster of the orchestra in its over 100-year history.

As a soloist, Mathaes has been broadcast live on “Performance Today” and Chicago Public Radio, and has performed throughout Singapore on a solo and masterclass tour sponsored by the U.S. Embassy.

Growing up in Omaha, Mathaes was concertmaster of the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra and made her solo debut at age 16 playing the Saint-Saens Violin Concerto No. 3. She also was an award-winning pianist in her youth. She holds performance degrees from Rice University.

Zuniga, who will perform with Mathaes, has been the principal keyboardist with the Omaha Symphony since 2000.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Music Director Stéphane Denève will return to Lincoln to lead a program highlighted by Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite. Grammy Award-winning violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich also will join the orchestra to perform Barber’s Violin Concerto.

Both in-person tickets and live webcast tickets are available at www.liedcenter.org.

In-person tickets range from $12.50 to $60. Tickets for the livestream are $20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.