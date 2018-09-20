Learning opportunities are abundant at area museums.
From national traveling exhibits to items in their permanent collections, museums offer educational experiences to visitors of all ages.
Saturday is Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day.
On this day, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institutions’ Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday. Last year, over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for the event.
The Museum Day ticket is available for download at: www.smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two on Saturday only. One ticket per email address is permitted.
Area museums participating in Museum Day include:
Cass County Historical
Society Museum
Located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, the Cass County Historical Society Museum traces the history of Cass County to 1854, the year the area was opened for settlement.
Temporary exhibits currently on display are “Remembering Beautiful Merritt Beach,” an exhibit of photographs of the recreation area located north of Plattsmouth and in operation from the 1930s through 1989; and “Korn Karnival Memories,” which features photographs and memorabilia from past Fall Festivals in Plattsmouth.
The museum hours are noon to 4 p.m.
El Museo Latino
El Museo Latino, located at 4701 S. 25th St. in Omaha, is the first Latino art and history museum dedicated to preserving Latino history, traditions and arts through the presentation of exhibitions, educational programs and community events throughout the year.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Great Plains Art Museum
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Great Plains Art Museum is located at 1155 Q St. in Lincoln.
The museum exhibits art that interprets the history, culture, environment and creative spirit of the Great Plains of North America. The museum’s collection features art of the American West and Native American art consisting of bronze sculptures, paintings and drawings, other works on paper, and photographs.
Temporary exhibits on display include: “Art & Poetry of the Barada Hills,” which features watercolor paintings by John Frederick Lokke paired with poems by Jan Chism Wright that tell a story about the rolling hills of southeast Nebraska through images and words; and “From Paint Brushes to Camera Lenses: Creative Women of the Great Plains,” which has paintings, sculptures, drawings, and photographs from the permanent collection that highlight the creative spirit of women artists.
International Quilt Study
Center & Museum
Located on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus at 33rd and Holdrege streets, the International Quilt Study Center & Museum houses the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection spanning four centuries and more than 50 countries.
Visitors to the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be able to view several traveling exhibitions.
“Color and Contour: Provencal Quilts and Domestic Objects” is a collection of quilts and folk objects which evoke the atmosphere of the south of France. “Marti Michell and the Business of Quilts” presents stories and objects that describe both an individual and an industry that did not exist 50 years ago.
Joslyn Art Museum
Joslyn Art Museum at 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha showcases art from ancient times to the present. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum’s original 1931 building is one of the finest examples of Art Deco architecture in the nation, with 38 types of marble from seven countries. The Walter and Suzanne Scott Pavilion, a 58,000-square-foot addition built in 1994, was designed by renowned British architect Norman Foster as his first U.S. commission.
The museum features galleries, a 1,000–seat concert hall, fountain court, education technology gallery, lecture hall, classrooms, sculpture garden, café, shop, and Art Works, an interactive space for art exploration.
Sarpy County Museum
The Sarpy County Historical Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue protects, preserves, and promotes the rich history of Sarpy County.
The museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features over 4,000 square feet and houses exhibits that encompass local history from the time when its original inhabitants freely roamed the plains to the present day thriving metropolitan area.
This year, the theme is “A History of Consumerism: From Trading Post to Online Marketplace,” exploring Sarpy County’s history of consumerism, marketing and advertising.
The Durham Museum
Located at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha, The Durham Museum is home to permanent exhibits that preserve Omaha’s vibrant history.
The museum’s traveling exhibits display subjects ranging from history and culture, to science and industry, and many entertaining, educational, family-oriented activities. In 2016, Omaha’s Union Station was declared a National Historic Landmark.
Three temporary exhibits are currently on display at The Durham Museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Fighting for the Good Life: Nebraska Memories of World War I; “Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild”; and “North Omaha: A Community of Change.”
Union Pacific Railroad Museum
Located at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum is housed in a historic Carnegie Library building.
Visitors will discover an extensive compilation of artifacts, photographs, documents and equipment from more than 150 years of our nation’s most ambitious endeavors – including constructing the transcontinental railroad and settling the West.
The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University of Nebraska State Museum—Morrill Hall
Established in 1871, the University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall is focused on promoting discovery in natural science, fostering scientific understanding and interpretation of the Earth’s past, present and future, as well as enhancing stewardship of the natural and cultural heritage of Nebraska through world-class exhibits, collections, and special events.
The museum is located at 645 N. 14th St. in Lincoln. Its hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Among the temporary exhibits is “Bizarre Beasts.” Visitors can journey back in time to explore the evolutionary forces that caused some of Earth’s most strange creatures to adapt to different environments.