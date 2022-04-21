Area theater productions feature something for everyone

The Rose Theater in Omaha is hosting the world premiere of a production which features a comic cast of characters.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical” is a brand new musical with original songs that transports families to Africa to meet this cast of characters. It’s based on the bestselling book by Giles Andreae and illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees.

The world premiere show is running through May 1 at Omaha’s Rose Theater.

The production stars Gerald the Giraffe. When the date of the big dance arrives, Gerald realizes he has a problem: giraffes can’t dance.

“When Gerald realizes that the other members of the community think he can’t dance very well, he tries to figure out how they can still participate in the moment,” Rose Theater Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick said in a news release.

“It rather beautifully moves into place where the giraffe discovers that they all need to dance to the music in their hearts. It is this cool metaphor for how do we embrace the differences that we all bring to the table? How do we embrace the way that we each contribute to our community, to our classroom, to our family – despite of and because of those differences?”

The script for the show has been in development with The Rose for several years.

Community leader Denise Chapman is directing “Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical.” Chapman’s talents were last seen on The Rose stage in its popular production of “Dragons Love Tacos.”

Chapman is the director of theater at the Union for Contemporary Art whose directional skills have been shared with theaters throughout Omaha.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical” is a 60-minute show appropriate for all audiences. Shows are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Services for audiences with special needs, including interpretation and captioning for the hearing impaired, audio description services will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, April 23. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered at 5 p.m. on April 23.

Tickets are available for $20 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available with purchase at area Runza stores.

Across town, the Omaha Community Playhouse is featuring the production, “The Giver.” It will be running in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through May 8 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.

“The Giver” is the story of 12-year-old Jonas who lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. All of life’s choices, from your occupation to your family members, are conveniently dictated by the government to keep things perfectly equal and functional.

But when Jonas is chosen by The Giver to bear the memories of his society, past and present, he learns the truth behind his perfect world. Audience members will find out if Jonas will fall in line or risk everything to forge a new path.

Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

OCP will be hosting a sensory-friendly performance of “The Giver” on April 29. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable experience for people with autism or other disabilities.

House adaptations for this performance will include:

House lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre throughout the performance.

Changes will be made to the performance such as lowered sound levels, and a reduction of lighting effects.

Designated quiet zones will be available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.

Sensory kits will be available for those attending.

There also will be a post-show talk following the April 29 performance of “The Giver.” It will feature members of the cast who will explore the themes of “The Giver” and invite audience members to ask the cast questions that offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of the play.

There is no cost to attend these post-show talk back sessions, but patrons are encouraged to purchase a ticket to that day’s performance.

Midland University theater students are presenting the production, “Hair,” today, April 21, through Sunday, April 24.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kimmel Theater on the Midland campus.

Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399. The box office is open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also may be purchased online at midland.booktix.com.

