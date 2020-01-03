The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a “This is for the Birds” art class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by FAAA member, Katie Roberts. Students will learn about John James Audubon, American ornithologist, naturalist and painter. They will try a step-by-step bird drawing lesson and create several “artful” ways to feed feathered backyard visitors.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Jan. 15. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org, or you may register by calling the gallery at 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.