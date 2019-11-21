The Fremont Area Art Association will be offering a stamped mandala bracelet class on Dec. 7.
The choice of two sessions is available: 2:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. The class, designed for ages 9 and up (open to both kids and adults), will be led by local artist, Dori Settles.
The concept of a mandala will be introduced and example designs provided. Bracelet blanks, stamps and hammers will be provided. Extra blanks will be available for fast studies or irrepairable stampings. No experience is necessary.
Settles works primarily as a glass artist, although she continues to paint and sew. She has been silversmithing for three years, and considers it her hobby.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Nov. 29. View class details and download the registration form from www.gallery92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.