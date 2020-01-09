The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16.
Tossed green salad with Italian dressing, lasagna, garlic bread and chocolate layer cake prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
The Sheldon Museum of Art Statewide Exhibition, “From Where I Stand,” is on display in the Hinds Gallery. The Dugan Gallery is hosting the Fremont Public Schools Select Elementary Art Exhibit.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Jan. 14 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.