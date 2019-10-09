The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Black bean and spinach enchiladas, blue cheese coleslaw and berry cobbler prepared by Kerstin O’Connor and Barbara Christensen will be served. The luncheon is sponsored by Yankee Peddler West and the Christensen Corporation. The cost is $12 per person.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Exhibiting artists, Jude Martindale and Buck Christensen, will speak. Martindale’s paintings and Christensen’s photographs are on display at Gallery 92 West through October.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Oct. 15 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.