Art association plans Thursday luncheon
Gallery 92 West

Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont

The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Chicken pot pie, broccoli salad and mandarin orange cake prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.

Guest speakers from the Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. and the Omaha Artists Inc. will talk about their organizations and artists. Exhibits from both groups are on display through March 1.

Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Sunday by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.

