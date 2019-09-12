The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Almond chicken casserole, sliced tomatoes, southwest rice and corn, and raspberry crumb bars prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
You have free articles remaining.
Portrait artist, Patricia Lontor, will speak. She and eight other artists from the Portrait Society of America have work on display in the Hinds Gallery and local photographer, Ken Shuster, has an all-new collection of photos on display in the Dugan Gallery. Both shows are on exhibit through September.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Sept. 17 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.