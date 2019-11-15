The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Pecan-encrusted pork chops, salad and dessert prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
Nancy Fairbanks, potter and exhibiting artist, will speak. Fairbanks’ pieces and art quilts by the Midwest Fiber Arts Alliance are on display through November at Gallery 92 West.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Nov. 19 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.