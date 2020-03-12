Art association reception set for March 22

There are many types of kitsune masks.

“I chose the kitsune mask because I love how simple yet complex kitsune masks are,” Linda wrote. “They have bold, striking colors and I love how you can make it so unique.”

Youth Art Month is a time of promoting art and art education in the United States.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of American schools across the nation participate, often involving local art museums and civic organizations.

“This month is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local artists — including our students. It’s also a nice time to come and support our local art teachers and their programming,” said Angie Olson, FAAA interim director.

At the same time, area residents will be able to meet illustrator and author Gris Grimly, a West Point native.

Grimly will speak at the reception and the Third Thursday luncheon and will have books and prints at both events.

“I thought it was a good time for him to come. It might inspire some of the kids who are making art at school to continue and see that there are many different jobs in the art industry,” Olson said.