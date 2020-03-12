Art association reception set for March 22

Don’t be surprised if you spot a fox at Gallery 92 West next week.
A mask of the crafty animal will be among works of art featured during an upcoming event.
Area residents still have a chance to see student artwork at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. The gallery is closed due to self-quarantine recommendations for COVID-19 but plans to reopen March 17.
A reception, originally planned this weekend, has been postponed until March 22. The rescheduled event, which is free and open to the public, is set from 1-3 p.m. at 92 W. Sixth St.
Artwork will remain on display until March 28. Teachers will take down the artwork on March 29.
In celebration of National Youth Art Month, the Fremont Area Art Association has partnered with Fremont Public Schools to host kindergarten through 12th grade artwork in both the Hinds and Dugan galleries of the FAAA building.
A variety of artwork is featured.
In one cut-paper project, a man with glasses appears to have a thoughtful look.
A brightly colored kitsune mask of a fox greets visitors from a small table. In a written explanation near the mask, eighth-grader Linda Gruenewald explains that these are popular festival masks in Japan and the fox is a highly respected animal of Japanese culture.
There are many types of kitsune masks.
“I chose the kitsune mask because I love how simple yet complex kitsune masks are,” Linda wrote. “They have bold, striking colors and I love how you can make it so unique.”
Youth Art Month is a time of promoting art and art education in the United States.
Thousands of American schools across the nation participate, often involving local art museums and civic organizations.
“This month is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local artists — including our students. It’s also a nice time to come and support our local art teachers and their programming,” said Angie Olson, FAAA interim director.
At the same time, area residents will be able to meet illustrator and author Gris Grimly, a West Point native.
Grimly will speak at the reception and the Third Thursday luncheon and will have books and prints at both events.
“I thought it was a good time for him to come. It might inspire some of the kids who are making art at school to continue and see that there are many different jobs in the art industry,” Olson said.
Grimly was born in a small Nebraska farming community in 1975, an FAAA newsletter states.
Although Grimly’s father was a conservative farmer, his parents encouraged his interest in the arts and enrolled him in art classes locally and in Omaha.
After high school, he continued his education at Concordia University. He graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree and moved to Los Angeles to find work as an illustrator.
Grimly got his first children’s book job for Hyperion, illustrating “Monster Museum” by Marilyn Singer.
That same year, he began designing T-shirt graphics for Hot Topic stores nationwide.
He started with a series called “Wicked Nursery Rhymes,” featuring twisted versions of famous Mother Goose characters. He followed with parodies of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland.”
In 2004, Grimly released “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Mystery and Madness,” which he said schools began using to help young adults understand the otherwise difficult Victorian text. Other interpretations followed, including Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Grimly said these interpretations have been implemented into school curricula worldwide. More information about Grimly is available at www.madcreator.com.
The Third Thursday Luncheon is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 in the art association building. The menu is a vegetable meat pie, cucumber salad, a roll and an apple dumpling. Cost is $12 per person. Luncheon reservations are requested March 15 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.