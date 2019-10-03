The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a Picasso masks art class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Students will learn about artist, Pablo Picasso, then create masks out of cardboard in the Picasso style. The class also will celebrate the season with Halloween treats and surprises.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Area Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Oct. 16. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.