The Fremont Area Art Association will be offering “Mel’s Marvelous Pots,” a four-week multi-level pottery class for adults.
The class will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29, and Nov. 5.
This class is geared for all levels of learning, so students will work at their current ability – beginners to more accomplished artists are welcome. Two projects will be completed in four sessions.
You have free articles remaining.
The first project will be a hand and wheel-throw pot. The second project will be a Native American flavored pot. There will be a formal lesson from noon to 1 p.m. and studio time from 1-4 p.m.
Instruction will be given by local artist, Melody Chvatal, who is a retired secondary art teacher. She is well-seasoned in teaching and creating crafts and three-dimensional art. She frequently shows her work at the FAAA, is a regular working studio artist on Tuesdays at the gallery and is a member of the FAAA Board of Directors.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $80 for members and $95 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Oct. 8. Download the registration form at www.92west.org (classes and workshops page). You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.